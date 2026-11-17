MENAFN - Mid-East Info) By Daniela Hathorn, senior market analyst at Capital Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

Anthropic's anticipated IPO is shaping up to be one of the most important tests of investor appetite for artificial intelligence, arriving at a time when confidence in the sector has become increasingly fragile. According to Capital's pre-IPO market, the company's implied valuation has climbed from approximately $1.3 trillion to $1.75 trillion in the past week, an increase of nearly 35%, which is particularly striking given the recent selloff in technology stocks and growing concerns about AI monetisation. This raises an important question: Are investors still willing to pay a substantial premium for AI growth when established technology companies are struggling to justify their spending?

Anthropic's IPO: Strong demand meets growing doubts about AI valuations

The contrasting signals surrounding Anthropic's IPO highlight how divided investor sentiment towards artificial intelligence has become. Alongside the signals from retail traders, institutional demand also appears strong, with Reuters reporting that the offering was six times oversubscribed by Thursday. However, enthusiasm for the listing comes against a backdrop of increasingly demanding valuations and growing concerns about whether AI companies can turn extraordinary revenue growth into sustainable profits.

The timing of the IPO is especially interesting following a relatively underwhelming earnings season for several major technology companies. Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon and Meta have all faced greater scrutiny over AI spending, with investors increasingly focused on capital expenditure, cash flow and monetisation rather than revenue growth alone. Anthropic's rapid expansion offers a compelling growth story, but it also comes with enormous infrastructure commitments. Its updated filing reportedly showed annualised revenue reaching $81 billion by the end of October, alongside substantial losses and future computing obligations. The question is no longer whether AI demand exists, but whether that demand can generate sufficient returns to justify the investment required.

This makes Anthropic's listing an important test for the broader AI sector. A successful debut could demonstrate that investors remain willing to finance high-growth AI businesses despite the recent correction. It could also help restore some confidence in companies supplying the infrastructure behind AI development, including chipmakers and cloud providers. However, strong demand for IPO shares does not guarantee sustained gains once trading begins. At elevated valuations, investors may become particularly sensitive to signs of slowing growth, competitive pressure or rising infrastructure costs. A disappointing debut, meanwhile, could reinforce concerns that expectations across the AI sector have become too ambitious.

Nvidia's earnings remain another crucial piece of the puzzle. The company is expected to report after the market close on Tuesday, providing fresh insight into demand for AI chips and the sustainability of infrastructure spending. Strong results could help reassure investors that the underlying investment cycle remains intact, potentially supporting sentiment ahead of Anthropic's anticipated listing. Conversely, disappointing guidance could intensify doubts about whether the AI industry can continue expanding at its current pace.

Ultimately, Anthropic's IPO could become a defining moment for the next phase of the AI trade. The strong demand suggests investors have not lost faith in the technology's long-term potential, but the recent market correction demonstrates that they are becoming more selective about the price they are willing to pay. The distinction between a successful IPO and a successful long-term investment will be important. Anthropic may attract considerable interest when trading begins, but sustaining a trillion-dollar-plus valuation will require evidence that rapid adoption can translate into durable profitability and cash flow.