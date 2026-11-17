Emaar Celebrates Dubai's Unstoppable Spirit With Spectacular NYE 2027 And Special Performance By Cirque Du Soleil
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Burj Park returns with its premium ticketed experience, with demand set to soar Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
collaboration with Cirque du Soleil for Emaar NYE 2027, bringing one of the most
recognised names in live entertainment to Downtown Dubai for a New Year's Eve unlike
any that has come before it. For over a decade, the world has turned to Downtown Dubai to welcome the new year,
watched by hundreds of millions, and experienced in person by those who made the trip.
On 31 December 2026, that tradition changes shape entirely. For the first time, Cirque du
Soleil artists will become part of the countdown itself, woven into a live production that
unfolds across Downtown Dubai, with Burj Khalifa, Dubai Fountain and the skyline
forming the backdrop to something the city has never staged before. This is not an addition to the fireworks. It is a different evening altogether, built around a
single production the world will be watching for. Once the season closes, it becomes a
memory shared by those who were there and a headline for everyone who wasn't. The fireworks themselves are also evolving. This year's display will draw on enhanced
technology and design, building on the signature moment that has made Downtown
Dubai's countdown famous around the world and taking it further than before. Burj Park will once again host a dedicated premium ticketed experience for guests who
want to be inside the moment rather than watching it unfold from a screen. Designed to
complement the main show, it offers its own atmosphere and entertainment, and its own
claim on the best seat in the city for the biggest night of the year. Demand for Burj Park
has grown every year Emaar NYE has run, and this year brings a name that has never
shared this stage before. Ticket release dates, categories and booking details will be
announced soon through Emaar's official channels, and given what this year holds,
waiting to decide is not expected to be an option for long. Mohamed Alabbar, Founder of Emaar, said:“Dubai's ambition has always been to
move forward and create experiences that capture the world's imagination. Emaar NYE
2027 carries that spirit, bringing together the scale of Downtown Dubai, enhanced
fireworks and the extraordinary artistry of Cirque du Soleil. We want everyone
celebrating with us to feel the energy, confidence and possibility that define this city as
we welcome a new year.” Every year, people ask why so many choose to spend New Year's Eve in Downtown Dubai
rather than anywhere else in the world. This year, Emaar and Cirque du Soleil are giving
them the most compelling answer yet. Further details on Emaar NYE 2027, including ticket releases and the wider event experience, will be announced soon through the official NYE website, emaar, and Emaar's official channels. Stay close. This is one to be there for, not to hear about afterwards. About Emaar Properties: Emaar Properties PJSC, listed on the Dubai Financial Market, is a global property developer and provider of premium lifestyles, with a significant presence in the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. One of the world's largest real estate companies, Emaar has a land bank of approximately 604 million sq. ft. in the UAE and key international markets. With a proven track-record in delivery, Emaar has delivered over 132,800 residential units in Dubai and other global markets since 2002. Emaar has strong recurring revenue-generating assets with approximately 1.4 million sq. mtr. of leasing revenue-generating assets and 42 hotels and resorts with 10,187 keys (includes owned as well as managed hotels). Today, around 25 percent of Emaar's revenue is from its shopping malls, hospitality, leisure, entertainment, commercial leasing, and international businesses. Burj Khalifa, a global icon, Dubai Mall, the world's most-visited retail and lifestyle destination, and Dubai Fountain, the world's largest performing fountain, are among Emaar's trophy destinations.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn Enhanced fireworks technology elevates the countdown the world tunes in to every year -p fetchpriority="high" decoding="async" class="CToWUd aligncenter" src="#" width="602" height="401" data-bit="iit" /> Dubai, United Arab Emirates – November 2026: Emaar today announced a landmark
collaboration with Cirque du Soleil for Emaar NYE 2027, bringing one of the most
recognised names in live entertainment to Downtown Dubai for a New Year's Eve unlike
any that has come before it. For over a decade, the world has turned to Downtown Dubai to welcome the new year,
watched by hundreds of millions, and experienced in person by those who made the trip.
On 31 December 2026, that tradition changes shape entirely. For the first time, Cirque du
Soleil artists will become part of the countdown itself, woven into a live production that
unfolds across Downtown Dubai, with Burj Khalifa, Dubai Fountain and the skyline
forming the backdrop to something the city has never staged before. This is not an addition to the fireworks. It is a different evening altogether, built around a
single production the world will be watching for. Once the season closes, it becomes a
memory shared by those who were there and a headline for everyone who wasn't. The fireworks themselves are also evolving. This year's display will draw on enhanced
technology and design, building on the signature moment that has made Downtown
Dubai's countdown famous around the world and taking it further than before. Burj Park will once again host a dedicated premium ticketed experience for guests who
want to be inside the moment rather than watching it unfold from a screen. Designed to
complement the main show, it offers its own atmosphere and entertainment, and its own
claim on the best seat in the city for the biggest night of the year. Demand for Burj Park
has grown every year Emaar NYE has run, and this year brings a name that has never
shared this stage before. Ticket release dates, categories and booking details will be
announced soon through Emaar's official channels, and given what this year holds,
waiting to decide is not expected to be an option for long. Mohamed Alabbar, Founder of Emaar, said:“Dubai's ambition has always been to
move forward and create experiences that capture the world's imagination. Emaar NYE
2027 carries that spirit, bringing together the scale of Downtown Dubai, enhanced
fireworks and the extraordinary artistry of Cirque du Soleil. We want everyone
celebrating with us to feel the energy, confidence and possibility that define this city as
we welcome a new year.” Every year, people ask why so many choose to spend New Year's Eve in Downtown Dubai
rather than anywhere else in the world. This year, Emaar and Cirque du Soleil are giving
them the most compelling answer yet. Further details on Emaar NYE 2027, including ticket releases and the wider event experience, will be announced soon through the official NYE website, emaar, and Emaar's official channels. Stay close. This is one to be there for, not to hear about afterwards. About Emaar Properties: Emaar Properties PJSC, listed on the Dubai Financial Market, is a global property developer and provider of premium lifestyles, with a significant presence in the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. One of the world's largest real estate companies, Emaar has a land bank of approximately 604 million sq. ft. in the UAE and key international markets. With a proven track-record in delivery, Emaar has delivered over 132,800 residential units in Dubai and other global markets since 2002. Emaar has strong recurring revenue-generating assets with approximately 1.4 million sq. mtr. of leasing revenue-generating assets and 42 hotels and resorts with 10,187 keys (includes owned as well as managed hotels). Today, around 25 percent of Emaar's revenue is from its shopping malls, hospitality, leisure, entertainment, commercial leasing, and international businesses. Burj Khalifa, a global icon, Dubai Mall, the world's most-visited retail and lifestyle destination, and Dubai Fountain, the world's largest performing fountain, are among Emaar's trophy destinations.
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