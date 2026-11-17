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Dubai, United Arab Emirates – November 2026: Emaar today announced a landmarkcollaboration with Cirque du Soleil for Emaar NYE 2027, bringing one of the mostrecognised names in live entertainment to Downtown Dubai for a New Year's Eve unlikeany that has come before it.

For over a decade, the world has turned to Downtown Dubai to welcome the new year,watched by hundreds of millions, and experienced in person by those who made the trip.On 31 December 2026, that tradition changes shape entirely. For the first time, Cirque duSoleil artists will become part of the countdown itself, woven into a live production thatunfolds across Downtown Dubai, with Burj Khalifa, Dubai Fountain and the skylineforming the backdrop to something the city has never staged before.

This is not an addition to the fireworks. It is a different evening altogether, built around asingle production the world will be watching for. Once the season closes, it becomes amemory shared by those who were there and a headline for everyone who wasn't.

The fireworks themselves are also evolving. This year's display will draw on enhancedtechnology and design, building on the signature moment that has made DowntownDubai's countdown famous around the world and taking it further than before.

Burj Park will once again host a dedicated premium ticketed experience for guests whowant to be inside the moment rather than watching it unfold from a screen. Designed tocomplement the main show, it offers its own atmosphere and entertainment, and its ownclaim on the best seat in the city for the biggest night of the year. Demand for Burj Parkhas grown every year Emaar NYE has run, and this year brings a name that has nevershared this stage before. Ticket release dates, categories and booking details will beannounced soon through Emaar's official channels, and given what this year holds,waiting to decide is not expected to be an option for long.

Mohamed Alabbar, Founder of Emaar, said:“Dubai's ambition has always been tomove forward and create experiences that capture the world's imagination. Emaar NYE2027 carries that spirit, bringing together the scale of Downtown Dubai, enhancedfireworks and the extraordinary artistry of Cirque du Soleil. We want everyonecelebrating with us to feel the energy, confidence and possibility that define this city aswe welcome a new year.”

Every year, people ask why so many choose to spend New Year's Eve in Downtown Dubairather than anywhere else in the world. This year, Emaar and Cirque du Soleil are givingthem the most compelling answer yet.

Further details on Emaar NYE 2027, including ticket releases and the wider event experience, will be announced soon through the official NYE website, emaar, and Emaar's official channels. Stay close. This is one to be there for, not to hear about afterwards.

About Emaar Properties:

Emaar Properties PJSC, listed on the Dubai Financial Market, is a global property developer and provider of premium lifestyles, with a significant presence in the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. One of the world's largest real estate companies, Emaar has a land bank of approximately 604 million sq. ft. in the UAE and key international markets.

With a proven track-record in delivery, Emaar has delivered over 132,800 residential units in Dubai and other global markets since 2002. Emaar has strong recurring revenue-generating assets with approximately 1.4 million sq. mtr. of leasing revenue-generating assets and 42 hotels and resorts with 10,187 keys (includes owned as well as managed hotels). Today, around 25 percent of Emaar's revenue is from its shopping malls, hospitality, leisure, entertainment, commercial leasing, and international businesses.

Burj Khalifa, a global icon, Dubai Mall, the world's most-visited retail and lifestyle destination, and Dubai Fountain, the world's largest performing fountain, are among Emaar's trophy destinations.