

Third-quarter revenue increased 17.2% year over year to $2.25 billion, slightly below the analyst estimate of $2.257 billion, according to Fiscal.

The company's order backlog reached a record $33 billion, with approximately 74% attributable to orders outside Israel. CEO Bezhalel Machlis told Reuters that a potential end to U.S. military aid could create opportunities for Elbit to expand its product portfolio.

Elbit Systems (ESLT) shares climbed on Tuesday morning after the defense contractor reported higher third-quarter earnings, a record order backlog and expanding operating margins, while forecasting high-teens revenue growth in 2027.

“We continue to invest in technologies that we estimate will shape the future battlefield,” said Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, president and CEO of Elbit Systems. He highlighted the company's introduction of AI-driven autonomous combat capabilities that enable the real-time coordination of multiple aerial and ground systems.

Elbit reported third-quarter revenue of $2.25 billion, up 17.2% from $1.92 billion a year earlier, and compared with analyst estimates of $2.257 billion, according to Fiscal.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $4.36, beating analysts' estimate of $3.57, according to Fiscal. Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders increased 31.4% to $210 million from $159.8 million in the year-ago quarter.

ESLT shares traded 7.8% higher in premarket trading at the time of writing.

Defense Segments Report Broad-Based Revenue Growth

Revenue increased across all five of Elbit's business segments. ISTAR and Electronic Warfare (EW) led growth, with revenue rising 32%, mainly due to higher sales of airborne and land-based High Power Laser, EW, and maritime systems in Asia-Pacific, as well as EW and Electro-Optic systems in Israel.

Land and Armaments revenue increased 28%, primarily due to higher ammunition and munition sales in Israel. C4I and Cyber revenue rose 11%, while Twenty-Six Defense revenue increased 10%. Aerospace revenue grew 4%, mainly due to increased UAV sales in Israel, partly offset by lower precision-guided munition sales in Asia-Pacific.

Elbit's order backlog stood at a record $33 billion as of Sept. 30, with the increase during the quarter coming mainly from Europe.

Machlis said quarterly free cash flow was $276 million, representing cash conversion of more than 150%.

Elbit Sees Continued Demand, High-Teens Revenue Growth

Elbit said demand for its products from Israel's Ministry of Defense has remained materially above pre-war levels and could generate additional orders. The company also said it is expanding production capacity and increasingly using AI across its operations to improve productivity and support deliveries against its backlog.

However, Elbit cautioned that some operations have faced supply chain and operational disruptions, including higher transportation costs, material and component shortages, elevated prices, and employee call-ups for reserve duty. The company said these effects had eased following ceasefire agreements but could increase again depending on future developments and the stability of those arrangements.

Looking ahead, Elbit expects high-teens revenue growth and continued margin expansion in 2027 compared with full-year 2026, based on management's current estimates.

CEO Sees Opportunities From Potential End Of US Aid To Israel

In an interview with Reuters, Machlis said Elbit could benefit if the U.S. ends its military funding to Israel after this year, potentially creating opportunities for the company to expand its product portfolio. He said Israel may need to develop defense products it currently purchases from the U.S., identifying guided munitions as one potential area.

Machlis also told Reuters that Elbit invests 6.5% of its revenue, or nearly $600 million annually, in research and development. He said global conflicts are driving strong interest from European and Asia-Pacific countries in electronic warfare systems, drones, radars, sensors and counter-drone products.

How Retail Views ESLT

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for the stock remained in the 'bullish' territory, amid 'high' message volumes in the past 24 hours.

ESLT shares have gained over 19% year-to-date.

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