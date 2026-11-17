MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Seam-bowling all-rounder Suryansh Shedge said his attention is firmly on getting ready for the new Indian Premier League (IPL) season after Punjab Kings retained him for next year's edition of the ten-team competition.

PBKS, the two-time IPL runners-up, confirmed the move to retain the seam-bowling all-rounder on Tuesday, when all ten franchises submitted their retention lists about a month ahead of the mini-auction, to be held on December 16 in Goa.

“Obviously, having played seven games last season, I believe I gave it my all, and that's all that matters. I can do just that. I can't think about things that are not in my control. For me, preparation is what I'll be focused on.”

“So, Shreyas (Iyer) bhaiya, as my captain, sharing the dressing room with a champion player like Hardik (Pandya) bhai, and a coach who has won multiple World Cups for his country, what more could you ask for?

“It's like a cricketing university right in front of you. So, all you can do is keep asking them questions, keep learning from them, which I've done for the last two years and which I'll continue doing till the day I retire,” Shedge, who will turn out for India A in the upcoming Rising Stars Men's Asia Cup in Doha, told IANS in an exclusive conversation.

That outlook also fits a player who has often been asked to bat when PBKS were in trouble. In IPL 2026, after warming the bench for a long time, Shedge made 158 runs from seven innings, while averaging 39.5 at a strike rate of 175.55.

His highest IPL score came through a knock of 57 off 29 balls against Gujarat Titans, after he walked in with Punjab reeling at 36/4. Overall, Shedge has so far played 12 matches for the franchise and amassed 165 runs, while hitting 12 sixes and nine fours. His strike rate across those innings is 163.36, and he has also taken four catches.

With the ball, Shedge's role has been limited. He has bowled 18 balls in the league and has given away 40 runs without taking a wicket. PBKS have released six players: Lockie Ferguson, Mitch Owen, Nehal Wadhera, Pyla Avinash, Praveen Dubey and Vishal Nishad. Those exits free up Rs 10.1 crore, leaving the franchise with Rs 18.6 crore to spend at next month's auction.