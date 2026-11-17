MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal/Dewas, Nov 17 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday inaugurated an eight-lane synthetic athletic track at a cost of Rs 9.44 crore in Dewas district, adding a modern sports facility to the region's infrastructure and providing local athletes with better training opportunities.

The 400-metre track, constructed at the Kushabhau Thackeray Stadium, was inaugurated virtually by Yadav through a video conference from Ujjain. The facility is expected to help athletes prepare for state and national-level competitions without having to depend on training infrastructure outside the district.

Describing the track as a major gift for sportspersons in Dewas, Yadav said the facility had been developed using modern technology and would provide local athletes with better opportunities to improve their performance.

He expressed confidence that players from the district would achieve new milestones in athletics and bring recognition to Madhya Pradesh at national and international levels.

Yadav said the foundation stone of the project was laid on November 17, 2024, and the facility was inaugurated on November 17, 2026, after nearly two years of construction.

Dewas MLA Gayatri Raje Puar described the inauguration as a significant day for local sportspersons and said efforts were being made to further strengthen the district's sports infrastructure.

She said a proposal had been sent for an Olympic-standard swimming pool, while a pavilion would also be constructed at the stadium soon.

Puar said athletes from Dewas had performed well in national and international competitions, bringing recognition to the district. She specifically mentioned Jai Meena, who won a gold medal at the Asian Games.

Former Madhya Pradesh Textbook Corporation chairman Raisingh Sendhav also welcomed the development, saying the availability of an eight-lane synthetic track was a major achievement for young athletes in the city.

The new facility is expected to provide a better environment for athletics training and encourage more young people in the district to take up sports.