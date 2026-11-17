Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Tagging Gun Fastener Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tagging gun fastener market is projected to maintain strong growth as apparel retailers, textile manufacturers, warehouses, and logistics providers invest in more efficient product identification and inventory management systems. The market is expected to increase from $0.70 billion in 2025 to $0.74 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. By 2030, the market is forecast to reach $0.91 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

Historical market growth has been supported by the expansion of apparel retail networks, increased use of manual tagging systems, and rising demand for efficient warehouse inventory management. Growth in textile and garment manufacturing has also strengthened demand for tagging gun fasteners, particularly as retail supply chains adopt standardized labeling practices to improve product handling, identification, and merchandising.

Over the forecast period, the tagging gun fastener market is expected to benefit from the adoption of automated tagging systems across retail and logistics operations. The continued expansion of omnichannel retail and e-commerce fulfillment centers is creating demand for faster, more accurate labeling processes. Smart inventory systems, barcode-based tracking platforms, and retail automation initiatives are also encouraging businesses to modernize their tagging infrastructure and improve operational efficiency.

Sustainability is emerging as an important tagging gun fastener market trend. Manufacturers are developing recyclable and biodegradable plastic fasteners to help retailers and apparel businesses meet environmental targets. Demand is also increasing for lightweight, high-strength fasteners capable of supporting high-volume retail operations. Color-coded and customized fasteners are gaining attention as companies use tagging components to support branding, merchandising, sorting, and product categorization.

The continued growth of the textile industry is a major factor supporting market expansion. Changing lifestyle preferences, increased spending on fashion and comfort, and rising interest in interior aesthetics are contributing to higher textile production and retail activity. Tagging gun fasteners help textile manufacturers and retailers manage product labeling, identification, and inventory tracking across large-scale operations. According to the National Council of Textile Organizations, U.S. textile and apparel shipments increased from $64.04 billion in 2022 to $65.8 billion in 2023, demonstrating steady industry growth and continued demand for supporting labeling solutions.

Product innovation is reshaping the competitive landscape as market participants develop RFID-enabled apparel tagging inlays and advanced industrial tagging systems. These technologies support item-level traceability, automated inventory management, anti-counterfeiting programs, loss prevention, and faster checkout processes. They are particularly relevant to apparel, grocery, and fast-moving consumer goods supply chains, where high-speed scanning and real-time product visibility are increasingly important.

In February 2026, Avery Dennison launched its AD IdentiFresh RFID inlay series for high-volume retail and apparel supply chains. The solution uses a compact UHF RFID inlay architecture powered by next-generation Impinj microchips, providing improved signal sensitivity and faster read rates in dense or moisture-rich environments. Its antenna design supports integration with standard label formats and existing tagging infrastructure. The technology is designed to improve stock accuracy, reduce manual inventory counting errors, strengthen product tracking, and enhance supply chain visibility across warehouses and stores.

Strategic partnerships are also supporting innovation in connected labeling. In September 2025, Avery Dennison partnered with Wiliot to expand its capabilities in ambient Internet of Things-enabled intelligent labeling and digital supply chain solutions. The collaboration integrates Bluetooth-enabled sensor technologies with existing RFID and connected product systems, supporting real-time item-level visibility, supply chain automation, and data-driven inventory management across global retail and logistics networks.

Asia-Pacific dominated the tagging gun fastener market in 2025 and is expected to record rapid expansion during the forecast period. The market report covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries included in the analysis are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Standard Tagging Gun Fasteners; Fine Tagging Gun Fasteners; Heavy Duty Tagging Gun Fasteners; Other Product Types

2) By Material: Plastic; Metal; Other Materials

3) By Distribution Channel: Online Stores; Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets; Specialty Stores; Other Distribution Channels

4) By Application: Apparel; Retail; Textile; Industrial; Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Standard Tagging Gun Fasteners: Short Length Fasteners; Medium Length Fasteners; Long Length Fasteners; T Bar Fasteners; Paddle End Fasteners

2) By Fine Tagging Gun Fasteners: Micro Fine Fasteners; Ultra Fine Fasteners; Delicate Fabric Fasteners; Thin Needle Compatible Fasteners; Silk Fabric Fasteners

3) By Heavy Duty Tagging Gun Fasteners: Thick Fabric Fasteners; Reinforced Fasteners; High Strength Fasteners; Industrial Grade Fasteners; Leather Tagging Fasteners

4) By Other Product Types: Loop Fasteners; Hook Fasteners; Specialty Shape Fasteners; Colored Fasteners; Custom Design Fasteners

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

