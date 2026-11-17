Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Pin and Bristle Combo Brush Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pin and bristle combo brush market is experiencing strong growth, supported by increased consumer interest in personal grooming, hair care and versatile styling accessories. The market is projected to grow from $1.29 billion in 2025 to $1.39 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. Historical growth has been driven by the wider adoption of salon culture, rising demand for affordable hair care tools, expansion of mass retail distribution channels and continued consumer preference for manual styling products.

Looking ahead, the pin and bristle combo brush market is forecast to reach $1.92 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.3%. Market growth is expected to benefit from rising demand for premium hair care accessories, the influence of social media beauty trends and greater adoption of combination brushes within the pet grooming industry. Expanding e-commerce penetration and continued innovation in anti-frizz, detangling and scalp-care technologies are also creating new opportunities for manufacturers and retailers.

Product innovation remains a central trend shaping the global market. Brushes that combine boar and nylon bristles are gaining attention for their ability to support detangling, smoothing and shine enhancement. Manufacturers are also prioritizing ergonomic handles, scalp-friendly components and designs intended to reduce hair breakage. Demand is increasing for multifunctional grooming brushes, including dual-sided products that support multiple styling or finishing needs. Professional salon-grade brushes and pet-specific grooming tools featuring gentler bristle technologies are expected to contribute to market expansion through 2030.

A growing young population is strengthening demand for pin and bristle combo brushes. Younger consumers frequently engage with beauty and styling content through social media, encouraging experimentation with hair care routines and grooming accessories. Their preference for convenient, multifunctional products supports demand for brushes that can detangle and smooth hair in one step. In September 2023, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reported that adolescents are expected to represent 11.3% of the population by 2050, highlighting the long-term importance of younger consumers to the personal grooming sector.

Higher disposable income is another major factor supporting pin and bristle combo brush market growth. Economic expansion, employment opportunities and wage increases are enabling more consumers to purchase premium grooming products with improved performance, durability and design. As household spending power rises, customers are becoming more willing to upgrade from basic brushes to higher-quality accessories featuring specialized bristle combinations, ergonomic construction and scalp-care benefits. According to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, disposable personal income increased by $219.9 billion, or 0.9%, in March 2026, while personal consumption expenditures rose by $81.1 billion, or 0.4%.

The expansion of e-commerce channels is further improving access to pin and bristle combo brushes. Smartphone adoption and digital payment availability allow shoppers to browse product ranges, compare features, evaluate customer reviews and purchase grooming accessories from virtually any location. Online marketplaces also provide brands with opportunities to reach customers beyond traditional retail networks while showcasing specialized brushes designed for different hair types, styling requirements and pet grooming applications.

Growth in online retail sales demonstrates the increasing importance of digital distribution to the grooming accessories market. In March 2026, the U.S. Census Bureau reported that seasonally adjusted retail e-commerce sales reached an estimated $316.1 billion during the fourth quarter of 2025. This represented a 1.7% increase from the third quarter of 2025. Continued e-commerce growth is expected to improve product visibility, broaden consumer choice and support competition among established manufacturers and emerging grooming brands.

Europe was the largest region in the pin and bristle combo brush market in 2025, supported by established beauty, personal care and professional salon industries. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period as disposable incomes rise, digital retail expands and grooming preferences evolve. The market covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries included in the market analysis are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product: Detangling Brushes; Smoothing Brushes; Styling Brushes; Other Products

2) By Application: Personal Use; Professional Salons; Pet Grooming; Other Applications

3) By End-User: Humans; Pets

Subsegments:

1) By Detangling Brushes: Wide Tooth Pin And Bristle Brushes; Flexible Cushion Pin And Bristle Brushes; Anti Static Pin And Bristle Brushes; Gentle Scalp Detangling Brushes

2) By Smoothing Brushes: Natural Bristle Smoothing Brushes; Boar And Nylon Blend Smoothing Brushes; Cushion Base Smoothing Brushes; Shine Enhancing Smoothing Brushes

3) By Styling Brushes: Volume Boosting Styling Brushes; Sectioning Styling Brushes; Thermal Styling Brushes; Professional Finish Styling Brushes

4) By Other Products: Travel Size Hair Brushes; Dual Purpose Hair Brushes; Professional Salon Hair Brushes; Ergonomic Handle Hair Brushes; Multi Functional Hair Brushes

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

