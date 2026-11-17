Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Lanyard Quick Release Buckle Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global lanyard quick release buckle market is projected to grow from $1.25 billion in 2025 to $1.34 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The market is forecast to reach $1.79 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

Historical market growth has been supported by the expansion of low-cost plastic manufacturing, increased deployment of corporate identification and access control systems, and wider adoption of safety and breakaway lanyard standards. Demand has also benefited from the growing use of promotional and event-based lanyard accessories. At the same time, manual assembly processes and limited automation have influenced production capacity, manufacturing costs, and product availability.

Growth through 2030 is expected to be driven by rising demand for eco-friendly and recyclable fastening materials, stronger workplace safety requirements, and increased personalization across corporate branding and identification systems. Manufacturers are also focusing on lightweight, durable hybrid buckle designs that combine functionality, comfort, and visual appeal.

Key lanyard quick release buckle market trends include ergonomic and safety-enhanced designs, lightweight fastening solutions for wearable accessories, and greater standardization of breakaway mechanisms. Custom branding, color options, specialty finishes, and aesthetic product designs are becoming increasingly important for corporate, promotional, institutional, and event applications. Cost-efficient mass production of precision fastening components is also expected to support wider adoption across both high-volume and specialized markets.

Rising participation in sports, fitness, and outdoor activities is contributing to market expansion. Quick release buckles enable users to detach identification gear, keys, accessories, or equipment rapidly when necessary, improving convenience and helping reduce safety risks. According to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, approximately 242 million people in the United States participated in sports and fitness activities during 2023. This high level of participation is creating additional demand for secure, lightweight, and easily detachable accessories.

Growing e-commerce penetration is another significant driver of the lanyard quick release buckle market. Online sales channels improve product visibility and allow customers to compare materials, designs, safety features, and pricing more efficiently. Digital platforms also make it easier for organizations to order customized or bulk products and enable suppliers to reach customers across multiple industries and international markets. In 2023, U.S. e-commerce sales were estimated at $1.11 trillion, an increase of 7.6% from 2022, according to the United States Census Bureau.

Increasing participation in conferences, exhibitions, seminars, festivals, concerts, and other organized gatherings is further strengthening demand. Lanyards equipped with quick release buckles offer a practical method for carrying identification badges and access passes while supporting attendee comfort, security, and accessibility. More than 19 million tourists attended live events across the UK in 2023, contributing $9.9 billion (£8 billion) to local economies and representing a 21% increase from the previous year, according to Artist Republic.

North America dominated the lanyard quick release buckle market in 2025, supported by established corporate identification practices, workplace safety requirements, event activity, and mature retail and e-commerce infrastructure. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period as manufacturing capacity, urbanization, corporate activity, consumer spending, and online retail continue to expand. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, the USA, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Plastic Buckles; Metal Buckles; Hybrid Buckles

2) By Material: Polyoxymethylene; Polypropylene; Stainless Steel; Aluminum Alloy; Zinc Alloy; Other Materials

3) By Distribution Channel: Online Retail; Offline Retail; Specialty Stores; Other Distribution Channels

4) By Application: Identification Badge Holders; Key Holders; Safety Lanyards; Sports And Outdoor; Promotional Lanyards; Other Applications

5) By End User: Corporate; Educational Institutions; Government; Events And Conferences; Industrial; Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Plastic Buckles: Side Release Buckles; Center Release Buckles; Breakaway Safety Buckles; Adjustable Plastic Buckles; Contoured Plastic Buckles

2) By Metal Buckles: Stainless Steel Buckles; Aluminum Buckles; Zinc Alloy Buckles; Heavy Duty Metal Buckles; Quick Release Metal Buckles

3) By Hybrid Buckles: Plastic Metal Combination Buckles; Reinforced Hybrid Buckles; Safety Hybrid Buckles; Lightweight Hybrid Buckles; Dual Material Quick Release Buckles

Time Series:

Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data:

Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation:

Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

