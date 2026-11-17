MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm notifies investors in Anavex Life Sciences, Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Anavex common stock between November 26, 2025 and August 28, 2026, inclusive (the 'Class Period'). Find out if you qualify to recover your per-share losses by choosing to join the class action and submit your trade details. Investors who suffered financial losses have untilto seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Shareholders should contact Lesley Portnoy via e-mail (... or call (310) 692-8883) or visit to learn more information and discuss their legal rights.

Please visit our website for more information on how to participate in this class action.

The Anavex class action complaint asserts that Defendants distributed false and misleading statements and omitted critical information throughout the Class Period, failing to reveal that: (i) Anavex suffered from deficient internal control systems; (ii) the company minimized its exposure to potential regulatory hurdles stemming from improper actions by former Chief Executive Officer Christopher Missling; and (iii) consequently, Defendants' public representations regarding Anavex's business model, ongoing operations, and future growth lacked a sound foundation and were materially misleading during all relevant periods.

On May 6, 2026, Anavex submitted a Form 8-K Current Report to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), announcing that on April 30, 2026, an independent Special Committee of its Board of Directors ousted Chief Executive Officer Christopher Missling, PhD "for Cause," terminating his agreement immediately based on conduct conflicting with internal company standards. Following this filing, Anavex shares dropped nearly 1%, as detailed in the action.

Subsequent post-market disclosures on May 11, 2026, showed Anavex filing a Form 12b-25 Notice of Late Filing with the SEC, explaining its inability to submit its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ending March 31, 2026, on time due to an internal probe into issues surrounding Dr. Missling's termination. Prompted by this notice, Anavex's share value fell almost 6%, according to the lawsuit.

Later, on August 28, 2026, during post-market hours, Anavex submitted an amended Form 10-K/A Annual Report for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025. The amendment disclosed that the Special Committee's inquiry led management and the Board's Audit Committee to determine that a material weakness in internal control over financial reporting existed as of September 30, 2025, rendering its broader disclosure controls and procedures ineffective as of that date. Concurrently, the firm filed delayed quarterly reports for the periods ending March 31, 2026, and June 30, 2026, confirming that management found its internal financial reporting controls and disclosure procedures ineffective across multiple quarters-specifically September 30, 2025, December 31, 2025, March 31, 2026, and June 30, 2026-in the wake of the former CEO's April 2026 dismissal. Upon these disclosures, Anavex stock dropped over 6%, as alleged in the complaint.

WHY PORTNOY LAW FIRM

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in complex securities class action litigation and shareholder rights matters across the nation. Founded by Lesley Portnoy, the firm's attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for aggrieved institutional and retail investors. The firm leverages extensive legal expertise and sophisticated financial forensic capabilities to hold public corporations accountable for corporate wrongdoing and misrepresentation.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Investors who suffered losses on Anavex Life Sciences, Inc. stock during the Class Period have until November 30, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the Anavex Lawsuit

Q: What is the Anavex lead plaintiff deadline?

A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is November 30, 2026. This deadline applies strictly to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff representing the class. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any eventual financial recovery as absent class members without taking any action at this time.

Q: How much did Anavex stock drop and on what dates?

A: Anavex Life Sciences Corp. faced multiple stock declines on various dates in 2026 due to disclosures surrounding internal controls and regulatory challenges. On May 6, 2026, the company announced the termination of its CEO, Christopher Missling, prompting a 0.59% decline in stock price. Shortly after, on May 12, 2026, following the notification of a late quarterly filing, Anavex stock fell $0.18 per share, or 5.55%, closing at $3.06. Later, on August 31, 2026-following amended filings that revealed material weaknesses in internal controls and de-prioritized clinical assets-the stock dropped another $0.19 per share, or 6.35%, closing at $2.80.

Q: What specific misstatements does the Anavex lawsuit allege?

A: The lawsuit alleges that Defendants issued materially false and misleading statements in periodic reports, such as the 2025 Annual Report and Q1 2026 Report, by falsely asserting that the company's disclosure controls, procedures, and internal controls over financial reporting were effective. Specifically, these statements omitted and misrepresented that Anavex lacked adequate internal controls, that the former CEO failed to set an appropriate tone at the top, that there was a lack of transparency with the Board, and that management actively took steps to disincentivize regulatory and clinical compliance efforts.

Q: What do Anavex investors need to do right now?

A: Investors who purchased AVXL common stock during the Class Period (November 26, 2025 through August 28, 2026) should gather their trade confirmation slips or brokerage transaction logs showing purchase dates, number of shares, and prices paid. You may submit your trade details to Portnoy Law Firm here for a free, no-obligation evaluation of your potential loss recovery. No immediate legal action is required to remain an eligible absent class member.

Q: Does it cost anything to participate in this case as a lead plaintiff?

A: A lead plaintiff does not pay any fees or expenses out of pocket. Our firm works on a contingency basis, and will collect any fees or expenses directly from a future recovery.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter?

A: A lead plaintiff is a court-appointed class member who acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is typically the investor or group of investors that makes a motion with the largest financial interest in the relief sought. While serving as lead plaintiff does not increase an investor's individual financial recovery compared to other class members, it gives the investor direct authority to select lead counsel and oversee the prosecution of the lawsuit.

Q: Does the lead plaintiff receive any type of compensation?”

A: Yes, in many cases, Courts award the lead plaintiff an additional amount of money to compensate the lead plaintiff for their participation in the case.

Q: What if I already sold my Anavex shares -- can I still recover losses?

A: Yes. Eligibility to participate in a securities class action recovery depends on whether you purchased or acquired AVXL common stock during the Class Period (November 26, 2025 to August 28, 2026) and suffered an economic loss. Investors who sold their shares prior to or after the public disclosures may still be eligible to recover damages based on the artificial inflation present in the stock at the time of purchase.

Q: How long will the AVXL lawsuit take to resolve?

A: Securities class action lawsuits typically take between two and four years from initial filing to full resolution. The exact timeline depends on court scheduling, motion practice (such as motions to dismiss), pre-trial discovery, and potential settlement negotiations or trial proceedings.

Q: Can I choose a different law firm to represent me?

A: Yes. Investors have the absolute right to retain any legal counsel of their choice. When multiple class action complaints are filed, the court will consolidate the actions and appoint a lead plaintiff and lead counsel. You may choose to be represented by Portnoy Law Firm, retain separate counsel, or remain an absent class member represented by court-appointed lead counsel.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Portnoy Law Firm

Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Email: ... / ...

Telephone: (310) 692-8883

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