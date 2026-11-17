MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MEWP rentals lower upfront, maintenance, storage and depreciation costs while enabling on-demand fleet scaling and access to specialized equipment.

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "United States MEWP Market (2026 Edition)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United States MEWP Market Growth Accelerates With Construction, Infrastructure Investment and Rental Demand

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the United States MEWP market, covering segmentation by product type, propulsion, height and End-User. Product categories include Boom Lifts, Scissor Lifts and Vertical Mast Lift, while propulsion options comprise Engine-powered, Electric and Hybrid equipment. Height segments include < 10 Meters, 10 to 20 Meters and >20 Meters. Key End-User groups include Rental Companies, Construction & Mining, Transportation and Logistics, Manufacturing and Others End-Users.

Strong construction activity is a major driver of United States MEWP market growth. Population expansion, urbanization and rising demand for residential, commercial and industrial properties are supporting investment in new projects nationwide. MEWPs provide safe, efficient access to elevated work areas, including building facades, ceilings and structural components, making them essential across construction environments.

Government investment in infrastructure is also increasing demand for access equipment. Large-scale projects involving roadways, highways, airports, railways and public transportation systems require reliable equipment for work on bridge decks, overpasses and other elevated structures. Continued bridge inspection, maintenance and repair activity further supports sustained market demand. Common applications include painting, cleaning, welding and structural repairs in hard-to-reach locations beneath bridges and across elevated spans.

Advances in MEWP safety technology are strengthening adoption among businesses focused on worker protection and regulatory compliance. Modern equipment incorporates tilt sensors, overload protection, fall arrest systems and proximity sensors to reduce workplace risks. These capabilities are particularly important in construction, industrial and infrastructure settings where operators must work at height or near potential hazards.

Productivity improvements are also influencing purchasing and rental decisions. Self-levelling platforms, telescopic booms and articulating arms enable operators to reach work areas with greater speed and precision. Dual-fuel engines, regenerative braking systems and advanced controls can improve operational performance, fuel efficiency and equipment utilization. These innovations help companies reduce setup times, control operating expenses and complete projects more efficiently.

Automation and remote operation technology represent another significant United States MEWP market trend. Remote control systems allow equipment to be manoeuvred from a safer distance, limiting operator exposure in hazardous environments. Automatic boom positioning, obstacle detection and self-levelling functions also improve usability and operational safety. As these technologies become more widely available, MEWPs are expected to appeal to a broader range of industries and applications.

The expanding MEWP rental market remains central to industry growth. Rental Companies give contractors and businesses on-demand access to diverse equipment without the capital requirements and long-term obligations associated with ownership. Customers can adjust fleet capacity according to project schedules, seasonal workloads and changing site requirements. This flexibility is especially valuable to organizations managing multiple projects or variable equipment needs.

Renting can also provide a cost-effective option for short-term or occasional applications. Businesses can avoid substantial upfront expenditure while reducing costs associated with maintenance, repairs, storage and depreciation. Capital can instead be directed toward staffing, project delivery, technology or other strategic priorities.

Rental fleets increasingly include specialized Boom Lifts, Scissor Lifts, aerial work platforms and telehandlers designed for specific operating environments. Available configurations may feature rough terrain capabilities, narrow access designs and high-reach performance. Access to this broad selection enables customers to match equipment specifications more closely with each project, supporting safety, efficiency and utilization across construction, infrastructure, logistics, manufacturing and industrial applications.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Background

1.1 Scope and Product Outlook

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Research Methodology

2. Analyst Recommendations

2.1 Technological Innovation and Expansion into Emerging Sectors

2.2 Customized Solutions for Industries

3. Global MEWP Market: Historic and Forecast

3.1 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Global MEWP Market

3.2 Global MEWP Market: Dashboard

3.3 Global MEWP Market: Market Value Assessment

3.4 Regional Snapshot

4. Americas MEWP Market

4.1 Americas MEWP Market: Market Value Assessment

4.2 Americas MEWP Market: Key Factors

4.3 Americas MEWP Market: Segment Analysis

4.4 Americas MEWP Market: by Country Overview

5. United States MEWP Market

5.1 United States MEWP: Market Value Assessment

5.2 United States MEWP: by Product

5.2.1 United States MEWP Market, by Product Overview

5.2.2 United States MEWP Market Size, by Boom Lifts, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.2.3 United States MEWP Market Size, by Scissor Lifts, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.2.4 United States MEWP Market Size, by Vertical Mass Lift, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.3 United States MEWP: by Propulsion

5.3.1 United States MEWP Market, by Propulsion Overview

5.3.2 United States MEWP Market Size, by Engine Powered, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.3.3 United States MEWP Market Size, by Electric, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.3.4 United States MEWP Market Size, by Hybrid, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.4 United States MEWP: by Height

5.4.1 United States MEWP Market, by Height Overview

5.4.2 United States MEWP Market Size, by < 10 Meters, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.4.3 United States MEWP Market Size, by 10-20 Meters, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.4.4 United States MEWP Market Size, by >20 Meters, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.5 United States MEWP: by End User

5.5.1 United States MEWP Market, by End User Overview

5.5.2 United States MEWP Market Size, by Municipal and Industrial, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.5.3 United States MEWP Market Size, by Construction & Mining, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.5.4 United States MEWP Market Size, by Transportation and Logistics, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.5.5 United States MEWP Market Size, by Manufacturing, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

5.5.6 United States MEWP Market Size, by Others End-Users, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

6. United States MEWP Rental Market

6.1 United States MEWP Rental Market: Market Value Assessment

6.2 United States MEWP Fleet Size: Market Value Assessment

6.3 Comparative Analysis: United States vs Europe MEWP Fleet and Rental Market

7. Competitive Positioning

7.1 Companies Product Positioning

7.2 Market Position Matrix

7.3 Market Share Analysis of US MEWP Market

7.4 Company Profiles

7.4.1 Terex Corporation

7.4.2 Tadano Ltd.

7.4.3 Linamar Corporation

7.4.4 Manitou Group

7.4.5 Haulotte Group

7.4.6 Oshkosh Corporation

7.4.7 LGMG North America Inc.

8. About the Publisher & Disclaimer

List of Figures [57]

List of Tables [7]

Companies Featured



Terex Corporation

Tadano Ltd.

Linamar Corporation

Manitou Group

Haulotte Group

Oshkosh Corporation LGMG North America Inc.

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