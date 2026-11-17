MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Marking four years of philanthropic partnership, the Valley-founded swim school commits $35,000 and expands its support for local water safety initiatives

Phoenix, Arizona, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua-Tots Swim School and Phoenix Children's are expanding their collaboration to combat childhood drowning across the Valley, where backyard pools are common and water safety remains a serious concern. Aqua-Tots will support Phoenix Children's Community Door Alarm and Life Jacket Program and contribute 100 one-month swim lesson vouchers through its Arizona schools. The company is also committing $35,000 in honor of its 35th anniversary to further support the health system's drowning prevention efforts.

With Aqua-Tots' support, Phoenix Children's Community Door Alarm and Life Jacket Program will distribute 500 door alarms that alert caregivers when doors leading to pool areas are opened. The health system will also provide 500 life jackets for children, offering an additional layer of protection in the water. Families will receive guidance on using these resources and understanding why each safeguard matters. By bringing practical safety measures into homes, the program gives parents more ways to protect their children and strengthens drowning prevention efforts throughout the Valley.

“Aqua-Tots started right here in the Valley 35 years ago, and this community has been part of our story ever since,” said Heather Preston, director of Aqua-Tots Cares.“We have so much respect for the work Phoenix Children's does for local families. We know swim lessons are only one part of keeping children safe around water, and I'm grateful we have the opportunity to support their work. It takes a team, and I'm proud of our local school owners for stepping forward to protect the families we care so much about.”

That commitment extends to all 11 Aqua-Tots locations in Arizona, which are contributing 100 one-month swim lesson vouchers for families with limited access to water safety education. The vouchers will be offered to families of children receiving care at Phoenix Children's following drowning or other water-related injuries, as well as through community outreach. Through swimming instruction, children begin developing the skills and confidence to navigate the water and respond to unexpected situations, building a foundation for lifelong water safety. The schools also offer discounted swim lessons to Phoenix Children's employees, extending their support to those who dedicate their time to caring for local children.

“Every parent wants to know their child is safe, and we want families to have the knowledge and resources to protect them,” said Alissa Parten, corporate development officer at Phoenix Children's Foundation.“That's why working together on these programs matter. Aqua-Tots understands the importance of taking action beyond the pool, and their local school owners have continued to stand alongside us. We're grateful for their commitment to our community and the children we're working to protect.”

As the philanthropic partnership continues, Valley families can connect with both organizations to learn more about swimming instruction and the water safety resources available in their community. To learn more about Aqua-Tots Swim School, visit aqua-tots.com. For information about signing up for Phoenix Children's Water Safety Program call 602-933-3948 or email ....

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About Aqua-Tots Swim School

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Aqua-Tots is recognized in Franchise Business Review's Top 100 Franchises for Women in 2026, Entrepreneur's Top 10 Children's Franchises of 2026, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times' Top 200. Aqua-Tots has more than 190 locations across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding, with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aquatotsfranchise.com. For more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.

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Coming Together to Combat Childhood Drowning

CONTACT: Kyndall Echols Aqua-Tots Swim Schools 480-621-3226...