MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm notifies investors in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Arbor common stock between February 27, 2026 through October 30, 2026, inclusive (the 'Class Period'). Find out if you qualify to recover your per-share losses by choosing to join the class action and submit your trade details. Investors who suffered financial losses have untilto seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Shareholders should contact Lesley Portnoy via e-mail (... or call (310) 692-8883) or visit to learn more information and discuss their legal rights.

Please visit our website for more information on how to participate in this class action.

On October 30, 2026, before the market opened, Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. issued a press release announcing its financial results for the third quarter of 2026, which included a GAAP net loss of $(85.4) million and the suspension of its quarterly cash dividend to preserve capital. The Company revealed that non-performing loans had increased to 32 with an unpaid principal balance (UPB) of $647.6 million, and CEO Ivan Kaufman disclosed that total nonperforming assets had reached roughly $1.25 billion (comprising approximately $750 million in delinquencies and $500 million of real estate owned assets). In response to this news, Arbor Realty stock fell $0.88, or 29.14%, to close at $2.14 on October 30, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume.

WHY PORTNOY LAW FIRM

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in complex securities class action litigation and shareholder rights matters across the nation. Founded by Lesley Portnoy, the firm's attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for aggrieved institutional and retail investors. The firm leverages extensive legal expertise and sophisticated financial forensic capabilities to hold public corporations accountable for corporate wrongdoing and misrepresentation.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Investors who suffered losses on Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stock during the Class Period have until January 8, 2027 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the Arbor Lawsuit

Q: What is the Arbor lead plaintiff deadline?

A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is January 8, 2027. This deadline applies strictly to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff representing the class. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any eventual financial recovery as absent class members without taking any action at this time.

Q: How much did Arbor stock drop and on what dates?

A: Following the public announcement of a widening GAAP net loss, a suspension of its quarterly dividend, and a surge in non-performing assets on October 30, 2026, Arbor Realty stock fell by $0.88 per share, or 29.14%, to close at $2.14 per share on October 30, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume. (The complaint also notes an earlier 11.75% drop on May 8, 2026, after reporting lower first-quarter net income and pushing out the timeline for resolving delinquent loans.)

Q: What specific misstatements does the Arbor lawsuit allege?

A: The complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that the loans Defendants described as "ring-fenced" were not contained, that the Company lacked a reasonable basis to represent that it would resolve nearly all existing delinquencies by year-end 2026, that the Company could not reasonably reduce its Real Estate Owned (REO) balance at the pace predicted, and that the resulting losses, reserves, and impairments threatened the Company's earnings and its ability to sustain its dividend.

Q: What do Arbor investors need to do right now?

A: Investors who purchased ABR common stock during the Class Period (September 19, 2023 and May 4, 2026) should gather their trade confirmation slips or brokerage transaction logs showing purchase dates, number of shares, and prices paid. You may submit your trade details to Portnoy Law Firm here for a free, no-obligation evaluation of your potential loss recovery. No immediate legal action is required to remain an eligible absent class member.

Q: Does it cost anything to participate in this case as a lead plaintiff?

A: A lead plaintiff does not pay any fees or expenses out of pocket. Our firm works on a contingency basis, and will collect any fees or expenses directly from a future recovery.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter?

A: A lead plaintiff is a court-appointed class member who acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is typically the investor or group of investors that makes a motion with the largest financial interest in the relief sought. While serving as lead plaintiff does not increase an investor's individual financial recovery compared to other class members, it gives the investor direct authority to select lead counsel and oversee the prosecution of the lawsuit.

Q: Does the lead plaintiff receive any type of compensation?

A: Yes, in many cases, Courts award the lead plaintiff an additional amount of money to compensate the lead plaintiff for their participation in the case.

Q: What if I already sold my Arbor shares -- can I still recover losses?

A: Yes. Eligibility to participate in a securities class action recovery depends on whether you purchased or acquired ABR common stock during the Class Period (September 19, 2023 to May 4, 2026) and suffered an economic loss. Investors who sold their shares prior to or after the public disclosures may still be eligible to recover damages based on the artificial inflation present in the stock at the time of purchase.

Q: How long will the Arbor lawsuit take to resolve?

A: Securities class action lawsuits typically take between two and four years from initial filing to full resolution. The exact timeline depends on court scheduling, motion practice (such as motions to dismiss), pre-trial discovery, and potential settlement negotiations or trial proceedings.

Q: Can I choose a different law firm to represent me?

A: Yes. Investors have the absolute right to retain any legal counsel of their choice. When multiple class action complaints are filed, the court will consolidate the actions and appoint a lead plaintiff and lead counsel. You may choose to be represented by Portnoy Law Firm, retain separate counsel, or remain an absent class member represented by court-appointed lead counsel.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Portnoy Law Firm

Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Email: ... / ...

Telephone: (310) 692-8883

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