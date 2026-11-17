MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Data Centre Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Market Report 2026" has been added tooffering.

The global data centre heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) market is experiencing strong growth as cloud computing, artificial intelligence and expanding digital infrastructure increase the need for reliable thermal management. The market is projected to grow from $11.1 billion in 2025 to $12.09 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%.

Historic market growth has been supported by accelerating data centre construction, rising demand for cloud computing services, higher internet traffic and increasing data storage requirements. The expansion of enterprise IT infrastructure and continued reliance on air-based cooling systems have also contributed to demand for data centre HVAC equipment and services.

Looking ahead, the data centre HVAC market is forecast to reach $17.16 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.2%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by hyperscale data centre development, wider adoption of liquid and hybrid cooling technologies, and increasing demand for energy-efficient cooling solutions. The expansion of edge data centres and the industry's focus on carbon-neutral, sustainable operations will create additional opportunities for HVAC technology providers.

Key data centre cooling trends include the integration of liquid cooling with HVAC systems, greater use of precision cooling solutions and deployment of artificial intelligence-based thermal load management. Modular and scalable HVAC architectures are gaining importance as operators seek flexible systems capable of supporting changing workloads and high-density computing environments. Heat recovery and waste-energy optimisation are also becoming priorities as data centre operators work to improve energy efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

The continued expansion of data centres and cloud infrastructure remains a major market driver. Growing demand for scalable, dependable digital services is encouraging investment in facilities that can support applications, data processing, networking and storage across multiple locations. HVAC systems are critical to maintaining stable temperature, humidity and airflow conditions, helping protect servers and other IT equipment while supporting operating performance and energy efficiency.

Malaysia illustrates the rapid pace of infrastructure development in emerging data centre markets. According to the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada, the country's data centre capacity reached approximately 689 MW in 2025, with another 520 MW under development. This expansion reflects rising cloud adoption, digital transformation initiatives and growing requirements for high-performance computing capacity.

Technology providers are responding to increased thermal loads from AI-driven and hyperscale facilities by developing more efficient air-based cooling platforms. In April 2025, Daikin launched the Pro-C CRAH, an air-based cooling system designed for modern data centre environments. The platform provides cooling capacity ranging from 30 kW to 210 kW, enabling deployment across a variety of facility sizes and configurations. Its chilled-water heat exchangers, electronically commutated fans and pressure-independent control valves are designed to improve airflow management and energy performance.

Merger and acquisition activity is also reshaping the competitive landscape. In May 2025, Samsung Electronics acquired FlaktGroup for an undisclosed amount. The transaction is intended to strengthen Samsung's position in data centre cooling and HVAC, expand its energy-efficient air-cooling capabilities, and address growing thermal management requirements associated with AI computing and hyperscale infrastructure.

North America was the largest regional market for data centre HVAC systems in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market report covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries analysed include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Offering: Solutions; Services

2) By Cooling Technology: Air Based Cooling; Liquid Cooling; Evaporative Cooling; Hybrid Cooling

3) By Cooling Technique: Room Based Cooling; Row Based Cooling; Rack Based Cooling

4) By Equipment Level: Air Conditioning Systems; Chillers; Air Handling Units; Liquid Cooling Systems; Cooling Towers; Economizer Systems; Control Systems; Other Equipment Levels

5) By End Use: Information Technology And Telecommunications; Banking Financial Services And Insurance; Government And Defense; Healthcare; Manufacturing; Retail And Electronic Commerce; Energy And Utilities; Research And Academic

Subsegments:

1) By Solutions: Precision Air Conditioners; Computer Room Air Conditioners; Computer Room Air Handlers; Chillers; Cooling Towers; In Row Cooling Units; Rear Door Heat Exchangers

2) By Services: Installation Services; Maintenance Services; Repair Services; Monitoring Services; Optimization Services; Consulting Services; Remote Support Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

The companies featured in this Data Centre Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) market report include:



Hitachi Air Conditioning

LG Electronics Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Mitsubishi Electric Hydronics & IT Cooling Systems

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Johnson Controls International plc

Carrier Global Corporation

Trane Technologies plc

Vertiv Holdings Co.

Gigabyte Technology

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

STULZ GmbH

Munters Group AB

Systemair AB

Black Box Corporation

Swegon Group AB

BASX Solutions

Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd.

Nortek Air Solutions

Climaveneta

Hitema International Excool Ltd.

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