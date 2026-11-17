MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A single AI agent now books space, moves teams, routes requests, and answers portfolio questions in plain language, inside OfficeSpace and in Claude, ChatGPT, and Copilot via MCP

Atlanta, GA, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OfficeSpace Software, the leading AI workplace management platform, today announced the advancement of the OfficeSpace AI agent (beta), one agent for your entire workplace. Employees, space planners, facilities teams, and real estate and finance leaders can now ask a question or hand off a task in their own words from any page in OfficeSpace or their LLMs via MCP, and get the answer or the finished work back.

Workplace decisions still depend on slow, scattered work. The answers to how full a site was last quarter, which teams are outgrowing their floors, or which facilities requests are past due sit in spreadsheets and point solutions. The OfficeSpace AI agent closes that gap. It brings booking, portfolio insights, workplace operations, and product help together in one agent across the platform. Employees describe the desk or room they need in one sentence, and OfficeSpace completes the booking. Real estate and finance leaders get executive-ready charts without building a report. Workplace and facilities teams reshuffle teams on the floor plan, route requests, and update lease records with a simple request. The agent works within each user's existing roles and permissions and waits for confirmation before any changes are implemented.

The launch expands AI Canvas, the agentic layer embedded across OfficeSpace, building on the company's continued investment in purpose-built AI that automates planning, optimizes hybrid work, and delivers real-time workplace intelligence. In September, OfficeSpace introduced Studio, a self-serve, AI-assisted floor plan editor that lets teams import, redesign, and publish live floor plans themselves, in minutes instead of days. The AI agent extends that same self-serve approach to the rest of the workplace.

“The companies that win in the next decade will treat their workplace as a strategic asset, not a fixed cost. But too often decisions are made based on instinct instead of insight,” said Erin Mulligan Helgren, CEO of OfficeSpace.“We're entering the era of the agentic workplace, where AI doesn't just answer questions but acts on them. Context makes this possible, and OfficeSpace's data model connects how space is used, who uses it and what it costs. That's how our customers are turning workplace decisions into millions of dollars in savings. With our AI agent working inside the tools people already use, every leader has an expert at their side, ready to turn workplace data into action.”

OfficeSpace has managed workplace data for enterprises since 2006, and the agent follows the roles and site permissions each company already has in place. IT extends a tool it already governs instead of starting from scratch.

The OfficeSpace AI agent also goes wherever teams already work. Through the OfficeSpace MCP, organizations can connect OfficeSpace to Claude, ChatGPT, and Copilot to book space, get insights, and make changes from the AI tools their teams already use. Paired with those tools' other connectors, one request can span systems: seat everyone on this week's new-hire list from the HRIS, book desks together for everyone invited to an offsite, or turn a move list from an email into scheduled moves.

OfficeSpace Software is top-rated in the market for client success, speed to value, and world-class implementation and professional services.

Availability

The OfficeSpace AI agent (beta) is available to all Plus clients starting November 17, 2026.

Get started

To learn more about the OfficeSpace AI agent and see how it works:



Book a demo today: See how employees and workplace teams book space, move teams, and get portfolio answers in a single sentence.

See it in action: Demos, videos, and sample prompts on OfficeSpaceSoftware.com. Connect your AI tool: IT and Workplace teams can bring OfficeSpace into Claude, ChatGPT, or Copilot with the OfficeSpace MCP.

About OfficeSpace Software

OfficeSpace Software is the leading AI workplace management platform for enterprise that helps teams plan, connect, and perform in the workplace with space planning, desk and room booking, employee wayfinding, visitor management, enterprise asset management, real-time reporting, AI workflows, and predictive intelligence.

OfficeSpace is named Easiest to Use, Best Meets Requirements, Users Most Likely to Recommend, Best Enterprise ROI, Overall Leader, and a Top 1% Office Software winner on G2's enterprise software review site. OfficeSpace is also a top supplier in Gartner's 2026 Market Guide for Workplace Experience Applications, and on AppsCRE corporate real estate marketplace.

The company is backed by Vista Equity Partners and Resurgens Technology Partners.

Learn more at officespacesoftware.com.

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OfficeSpace AI agent for the workplace

CONTACT: Jocelyn Boone OfficeSpace Software...