Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Rat Model - Global Strategic Business Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global rat model market was valued at US$1.7 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$2.9 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. Market growth is supported by rising biomedical research investment, advances in genetic engineering, expanding preclinical drug development, and increased demand for physiologically relevant animal models.

Rat Model Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Rat models remain integral to neuroscience, cardiovascular research, metabolic disease studies, oncology, toxicology, and pharmacology. Their physiological and genetic characteristics, suitability for complex surgical procedures, and extensive historical research data support their continued use in disease modeling, drug efficacy testing, safety assessment, and translational research.

Technological innovation is broadening the scope and precision of rat-based research. CRISPR-Cas9 and other genetic engineering platforms enable researchers to create targeted gene knockouts and knock-ins for investigating disease mechanisms and therapeutic responses. Genetically modified rat models are also gaining importance as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies pursue personalized medicine strategies and seek models capable of reflecting greater genetic diversity.

Advanced imaging technologies, including magnetic resonance imaging and positron emission tomography, enable non-invasive monitoring of disease progression and treatment response. The integration of genomics, proteomics, and metabolomics is further improving analysis of molecular changes throughout disease development. Together, these capabilities are strengthening the role of rat models in preclinical research and accelerating drug discovery programs.

Demand is also increasing as research activity expands across neurological disorders, hypertension, stroke, heart disease, cancer, and metabolic conditions. Greater investment by pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, contract research organizations, and academic institutions is expected to sustain market expansion through 2032.

Market Segment and Regional Highlights



The native type segment is forecast to reach US$2 billion by 2032, advancing at a CAGR of 8.7%.

The transgenic type segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% during the analysis period.

The U.S. rat model market was valued at US$508.3 million in 2025.

China is forecast to reach US$511.8 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.3%. The report also evaluates market trends across Canada, Japan, Germany, the broader European market, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of World.

Rat Model Market Report Scope

The report analyzes the global rat model market by value in U.S. dollars and provides forecasts from 2025 through 2032. Coverage includes the following market segments:



Type: Native type and transgenic type.

Species: Wistar rats, Sprague-Dawley rats, Long-Evans rats, and other species.

Application: Disease modeling, behavioral studies, and other applications.

End Use: Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutions, contract research organizations, and other end users. Geography: United States, Canada, Japan, China, France, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.

Strategic Value of the Report



Independent annual market forecasts and sales analysis from 2025 to 2032.

Assessment of the technologies, applications, and research priorities influencing market demand.

Regional analysis designed to identify emerging opportunities and changing competitive conditions.

Evaluation of key growth drivers, restraints, segment performance, and future market direction.

Competitive intelligence covering established suppliers and other participants shaping the global rat model market. One year of complimentary updates covering relevant market developments.

Domain Expert Insights

The report incorporates perspectives from specialists across industry, enterprise, and academia to provide context beyond conventional secondary research. The report tracks early market signals emerging from expert discussions, corporate activity, conference sessions, keynote presentations, panel discussions, company disclosures, annual reports, institutional publications, and other validated sources.

These insights connect emerging developments with strategic market direction, highlighting the factors likely to influence research priorities, purchasing decisions, technology adoption, and competitive positioning. Company-level intelligence complements the broader market assessment, while regional market share analysis is included where competitive structures and available evidence make it analytically relevant.

Companies Featured in the Rat Model Market Report



Biomere

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Covance, Inc.

Envigo, Inc.

Genoway S.A.

Horizon Discovery Group PLC

Janvier Labs

Taconic Biosciences, Inc.

Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. Transviragen, Inc.

Key Questions Addressed



How will the global rat model market develop through 2032?

Which technologies and research applications are driving market growth?

Which product, species, application, and end-use segments offer the strongest opportunities?

How will regional market dynamics and competitive shares change during the forecast period? Which companies are influencing the competitive landscape, and what are their growth prospects?

The global rat model market report provides actionable intelligence for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, academic institutions, investors, and other stakeholders seeking to assess market opportunities, benchmark competitors, and support strategic planning through 2032.

Key Attributes

