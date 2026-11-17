MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PARIS, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DONE Deliveries, a European freight tech company, protects business-critical road freight with DONE Guard, an AI-based security procedure. Launched in March 2026, it has protected shipments for over 1,100 customers across Europe.

In June and July 2026, TAPA EMEA recorded 2,120 cargo thefts in five European countries, including Germany and France. Fraud is rising too: IUMI and TAPA EMEA report 88“phantom carrier” cases in Germany in January–July 2025, matching the whole of 2024.

Both risks are decided at booking. Logistics operators often book transport for clients without knowing exactly what is on the pallets – while carrier liability under the CMR Convention is capped at 8.33 SDR per kilogram, a fraction of the value of compact, high-value goods.

DONE Guard closes that gap at booking. The AI analyses each e-mail request, order details and shipment history – cargo type, sender and receiver – for signals the customer may not have mentioned. A delivery to a fashion store or exhibition centre, or a note hinting at high-value goods, is enough to flag the order. A DONE Shipping Agent then reviews and confirms the case with the customer.

“For too long, cargo security in road freight has been reactive – insurers and carriers step in once the goods are already gone,” says Damian Misiek, CEO & Co-Founder of DONE Deliveries.“With DONE Guard, every order we receive is screened by AI before a truck is assigned, so our customers get protection even when they don't yet know they need it.”

Most DONE Guard cases come from automotive, aviation, fashion, and events & exhibitions, the company's core sectors.

Every shipment includes five-step carrier verification, direct delivery without reloading, and 24/7 Track&Trace. Under DONE Guard, extra safeguards – a dedicated vehicle, cargo cover up to €2 million and GPS tracking – are agreed with the customer; the Track&Trace team briefs the driver, assigns guarded overnight parking and checks the shipment every few hours.

DONE Deliveries specialises in shipments of 5 to 20 pallets and loads up to 24,000 kg, including non-standard cargo and goods that should not be reloaded – from industrial machinery to high-value goods. Customers book online in about 3 minutes via Quote&Go or by e-mail. The company reports 98.2% on-time delivery and 99.95% damage-free shipments.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Contact: Oskar Stańczak...