MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Sports and Leisure Equipment Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2035" has been added tooffering.

The global sports and leisure equipment market is expected to reach an estimated $935 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2026 to 2035. Market growth is being driven by the popularity of home fitness equipment, increasing demand for adventure & leisure activities, and rising youth interest in professional sports.

The market outlook remains promising, with opportunities across personal/household and commercial applications.

Key Highlights by Segment



Ball sport equipment is expected to record the highest growth within the sport type category during the forecast period.

Commercial applications are expected to grow faster than personal/household applications. APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

Emerging Trends in the Sports and Leisure Equipment Market

Technology, sustainability, digital commerce, and changing health priorities are reshaping product development and consumer engagement across the market.



Smart equipment adoption: IoT, sensors, and wearable technology are enabling real-time performance tracking, personalized training, and greater user engagement.

Sustainable product development: Manufacturers are increasing the use of recycled, biodegradable, and responsibly sourced materials while adopting eco-friendly production practices.

Digital and e-commerce expansion: Online platforms, direct-to-consumer channels, virtual product experiences, and personalized marketing are improving accessibility and transforming distribution.

Product customization: 3D printing, modular designs, adjustable features, and customized aesthetics are helping brands address individual performance and style preferences. Health and functional fitness: Demand is rising for compact, multifunctional, and ergonomic products that support home workouts, active lifestyles, and overall wellness.

Recent Developments in the Sports and Leisure Equipment Market



Brands are expanding connected equipment portfolios with performance analytics, personalized feedback, and digital training capabilities.

Manufacturers are introducing more products made with recycled and biodegradable materials to meet sustainability expectations and regulatory requirements.

E-commerce and direct-to-consumer sales are increasing global market access, improving customer data collection, and reducing reliance on traditional intermediaries.

Demand for compact home fitness systems, outdoor recreation gear, and multifunctional wellness products continues to support product diversification. Advanced materials, automation, and 3D printing are improving durability, customization, production efficiency, and speed to market.

Strategic Growth Opportunities in the Sports and Leisure Equipment Market



Emerging market expansion: Rising incomes, urbanization, sports participation, and public investment in recreational infrastructure are creating opportunities in developing economies.

Connected products and services: Smart equipment can support premium pricing and recurring revenue through digital coaching, subscriptions, and performance analytics.

Sustainable innovation: Recyclable, biodegradable, and renewable-material products can strengthen brand reputation, support regulatory compliance, and attract environmentally conscious customers.

Multifunctional equipment: Compact and adaptable products can address space constraints while serving consumers seeking convenience and value across multiple activities. Online and direct-to-consumer growth: Brand websites, marketplaces, digital marketing, virtual try-ons, and augmented reality can broaden reach and improve customer engagement.

Market Drivers



Technological advancement: Smart features, innovative materials, and modern manufacturing methods are improving product performance, safety, durability, and customization.

Health and fitness awareness: Greater focus on active lifestyles is increasing demand for home gyms, outdoor sports gear, and fitness accessories.

Urbanization and lifestyle changes: Smaller living spaces and busy schedules are supporting demand for compact, foldable, modular, and multi-purpose equipment.

Economic growth and disposable income: Increased purchasing power is supporting spending on premium equipment, branded products, and recreational facilities. E-commerce and digital marketing: Online retail, social media, influencer marketing, and targeted advertising are expanding consumer access and accelerating sales.

Market Challenges



Regulatory and safety compliance: Varying regional standards increase testing, certification, quality assurance, and product development costs.

Supply chain disruption: Raw material shortages, geopolitical tensions, manufacturing delays, and transportation constraints can affect inventory, pricing, and delivery schedules. Intense competition: Established brands and new entrants face pressure to differentiate through innovation, pricing, quality, branding, and customer experience.

List of Sports and Leisure Equipment Companies

Leading companies compete through product quality, manufacturing expansion, R&D investment, infrastructure development, supply chain integration, and new product innovation. These strategies help market participants address demand, control costs, strengthen competitiveness, and expand their customer bases.

Companies profiled in the report include:



Nike Inc.

Adidas AG

Decathlon SA

PUMA SE

Under Armour, Inc.

New Balance Athletics, Inc

Amer Sports, Inc.

Authentic Brands Group

Callaway Golf Co. Acushnet Holdings Corporation

Country Wise Outlook for the Sports and Leisure Equipment Market



United States: Growth is being supported by smart sports equipment, home fitness demand, e-commerce, sustainable materials, and inclusive products designed for diverse users. Health promotion initiatives are also encouraging participation in physical activity.

China: Rising health awareness, urbanization, digital connectivity, and government support for sports infrastructure are accelerating market expansion. Domestic brands are gaining traction through competitive pricing, smart products, and increasingly premium offerings.

Germany: Consumers favor high-quality, durable, and sustainable products. Eco-friendly manufacturing, outdoor and winter sports participation, smart gear, and partnerships between brands and sports clubs are shaping the market.

India: A youthful population, rising disposable incomes, urbanization, government fitness initiatives, and wider e-commerce access are increasing demand for affordable fitness equipment, sports gear, and outdoor recreation products. Japan: Compact design, advanced technology, ergonomic features, and product quality remain central to market development. Demand is growing for home fitness equipment, connected devices, cycling products, winter sports gear, and adaptive equipment for seniors.

Features of the Global Sports and Leisure Equipment Market



Market Size Estimates: Market size analysis in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Historical trends from 2019 to 2025 and forecasts from 2026 to 2035.

Regional Analysis: Coverage of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Evaluation of opportunities across sport types, product types, distribution channels, applications, and regions.

Strategic Analysis: Assessment of M&A, new product development, and the competitive landscape. Competitive Analysis: Evaluation of industry intensity using Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report

What are the most promising high-growth opportunities by sport type, product type, distribution channel, application, and region?Which segments and regions are expected to grow fastest, and what factors support their growth?What factors are affecting market dynamics, business risks, and competitive threats?Which emerging trends and changing customer requirements are influencing the market?What product and technology developments are shaping competition?Who are the major market participants, and which strategic initiatives are they pursuing?How significant is the threat of material or product substitution?What M&A activity has occurred during the last 7 years, and how has it affected the industry?

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