Deliveries are rising from a small base. Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, was $2.6 million, compared with $588,000 a year earlier, as the company delivered 36 Casitas to 13 customers, compared with eight Casitas to seven customers. BOXABL attributed the increase to higher unit deliveries and expanded state modular approvals, partially offset by delays in customer site preparation and the transition of its go-to-market strategy to refocus on the broader installation process. Third-quarter revenue was $578,000, compared with $186,000 in the third quarter of 2025, on nine Casitas delivered to three customers. The nine-month net loss narrowed to $35.9 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, from $51.8 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, a year earlier, while the third-quarter net loss was $18.7 million, or $0.08 per diluted share.

BOXABL's backlog represents net new customer orders awaiting delivery, and the company notes that delivery dates may be more than 12 months after an order is placed due to factors such as permitting, site preparation and customer readiness. Beyond consumers, it continues to selectively pursue small community and multi-unit residential and commercial modular projects, leveraging its Commercial Modular Manufacturer license in California. Its product lineup includes the Developer Series, a system of stackable and connectable modules for townhomes, multifamily units and larger single-family homes that is available for order to developers ordering 100 or more units, and a design configurator expected to launch in the first quarter of 2027.

Financing is the next piece. On November 10, BOXABL announced a nonbinding letter of intent to form a mortgage lending joint venture with Warp Speed Holdings, which it describes as having more than $2 billion in assets across its businesses and affiliates, with the companies targeting a launch in early 2027.

“Financing can be one of the hardest parts of buying a factory-built home, and we want to make it as simple as building one,” said Galiano Tiramani, co-founder and co-CEO of BOXABL.

BOXABL completed its business combination with FG Merger II Corp. on July 17, 2026. The company says its goal is to offer consumers one-stop shopping, from sales order to occupancy, and to provide developers with a high-quality, cost-effective solution for affordable housing developments.

In other industry developments and happenings in the market this week include:

Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE: SKY) reported second quarter fiscal 2027 net sales up 6.2% to $727.0 million, with U.S. homes sold up 2.3% to 6,724 and backlog of approximately $500 million. During the quarter, Champion delivered its two-story New Horizon, a home built to the HUD Code with a removed second-floor chassis and designed for vertical construction on narrow urban infill lots, to the National Mall for Homes on the Hill in September.

“We delivered strong results in our second quarter that were in line with our expectations,” said Tim Larson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Champion Homes.

Cavco Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVCO) reported fiscal 2027 second quarter net revenue of $656.4 million, up 17.9% from $556.5 million a year earlier, primarily on home sales volume and average selling price per home growth. Home sales volume was up 15.3%, and backlogs totaled $348 million at quarter end, representing 8 to 10 weeks of production and up $50 million sequentially.

“This is our second consecutive quarter of record revenue and unit volume. While orders were off the preceding quarter pace, they remained healthy and backlogs continued to grow,” said Bill Boor, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Legacy Housing Corporation (Nasdaq: LEGH), a builder of manufactured homes, reported third-quarter 2026 net revenue of $69.7 million, an increase of 72.2%, and said it sold 635 homes in the quarter, compared with 420 in the third quarter of 2025. The company noted it is working closely with its dealers in a softer retail market.

“Strong home sales led the quarter, and the rest of the business did its job too,” said Kenneth E. Shipley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE: DHI), the largest U.S. homebuilder by volume, showed the other side of the affordability problem in its fiscal fourth quarter results. Net sales orders decreased 7% to 18,619 homes and 9% in value to $6.6 billion, and the company guided fiscal 2027 consolidated revenues to a range of $30.0 billion to $32.0 billion on 79,000 to 84,000 homes closed.

“We expect incentives to remain elevated in fiscal 2027, the extent of which will depend on market conditions throughout the year,” said David Auld, Executive Chairman.

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Article Source: BOXABL Inc. news releases dated November 10 and November 17, 2026.

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