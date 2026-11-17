National Campaign Highlights Assistive Technology To Support Older Adults And Family Caregivers
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, DC, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The nation's 65 million adults ages 65 and older may face challenges with hearing, mobility and other aspects of daily life, while many of the country's 63 million family caregivers feel overwhelmed by competing demands of helping their parents while also working and raising children.
During National Family Caregivers Month, USAging and the Eldercare Locator, a national resource and contact center for older adults and family caregivers, have launched a national consumer campaign that highlights how assistive technology can help older adults live independently at home, ease caregiving demands and give families greater peace of mind.
The 2026 Home for the Holidays Campaign is raising awareness of assistive technology (AT)-tools, devices and systems that help people perform everyday activities more easily or safely. It is providing consumers with information about the range of AT available, how it can support older adults and family caregivers, and where to find solutions that meet their needs.
AT is as simple as a jar opener, grab bars or adaptive utensils, or as advanced as automated medication dispensers, fall-detection wearables and smart home devices. The right tools can help older adults maintain independence, continue participating in activities they enjoy and manage daily routines with greater confidence. For family caregivers, assistive technology may help reduce repeated tasks and physical demands, ease some caregiving concerns and provide added peace of mind.
“During the holidays, we are reminded how much it means to spend time with the people we love and to help them maintain their independence and quality of life,” said Sandy Markwood, CEO of USAging, which administers the Eldercare Locator.“Assistive technology can make a meaningful difference for older adults who want to continue living at home and for the family members who support them. Through this campaign, we want to help older adults and caregivers discover practical solutions and connect with resources in their communities that promote safety and independence.”
Choosing the right device starts with understanding an individual's needs, abilities and preferences. Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs) can help older adults and caregivers explore options and connect with local resources. State Assistive Technology Act Programs may also offer device demonstrations and short-term equipment loans, allowing individuals and families to try solutions before making a purchase.
The Eldercare Locator is a public service of the U.S. Administration for Community Living that connects older adults and families to local services and resources in their communities, including AAAs that can help them explore assistive technology as well as a range of other supports.
For more information and resources to help older adults live more fully and independently or to support family caregivers, visit
This project is 75 percent supported by a financial assistance award totaling $6,963,590 (#90EEIR0002) from the Administration for Community Living (ACL), U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Twenty-five percent of the project, or $2,864,150, is funded by nongovernment sources. The contents reflect the opinions of the authors and do not necessarily represent the official views of, or an endorsement by, ACL/HHS, or the U.S. government.
About the Eldercare Locator
Launched in 1992, the Eldercare Locator is the only national information and referral resource to provide support to consumers across the spectrum of issues affecting older Americans. The Eldercare Locator, established and funded by the U.S. Administration for Community Living and administered by USAging, is easily accessed at eldercare.acl.gov
About the Home for the Holidays Campaign
Home for the Holidays is an annual public education campaign that encourages discussion of important issues affecting older Americans at a time of the year when family and friends often gather. Past campaigns have focused on the decision to give up driving, updates that can be made to homes to accommodate the changes that come along with aging, the importance of maintaining brain health and more.
About USAging
USAging is the national association representing and supporting the network of Area Agencies on Aging and advocating for the Title VI Native American Aging Programs. Our members help older adults, people with disabilities and family caregivers throughout the United States live with optimal health, well-being, independence and dignity in their homes and communities. For more information, visit usaging.org CONTACT: Bethany Coulter USAging 202.872.0888...
During National Family Caregivers Month, USAging and the Eldercare Locator, a national resource and contact center for older adults and family caregivers, have launched a national consumer campaign that highlights how assistive technology can help older adults live independently at home, ease caregiving demands and give families greater peace of mind.
The 2026 Home for the Holidays Campaign is raising awareness of assistive technology (AT)-tools, devices and systems that help people perform everyday activities more easily or safely. It is providing consumers with information about the range of AT available, how it can support older adults and family caregivers, and where to find solutions that meet their needs.
AT is as simple as a jar opener, grab bars or adaptive utensils, or as advanced as automated medication dispensers, fall-detection wearables and smart home devices. The right tools can help older adults maintain independence, continue participating in activities they enjoy and manage daily routines with greater confidence. For family caregivers, assistive technology may help reduce repeated tasks and physical demands, ease some caregiving concerns and provide added peace of mind.
“During the holidays, we are reminded how much it means to spend time with the people we love and to help them maintain their independence and quality of life,” said Sandy Markwood, CEO of USAging, which administers the Eldercare Locator.“Assistive technology can make a meaningful difference for older adults who want to continue living at home and for the family members who support them. Through this campaign, we want to help older adults and caregivers discover practical solutions and connect with resources in their communities that promote safety and independence.”
Choosing the right device starts with understanding an individual's needs, abilities and preferences. Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs) can help older adults and caregivers explore options and connect with local resources. State Assistive Technology Act Programs may also offer device demonstrations and short-term equipment loans, allowing individuals and families to try solutions before making a purchase.
The Eldercare Locator is a public service of the U.S. Administration for Community Living that connects older adults and families to local services and resources in their communities, including AAAs that can help them explore assistive technology as well as a range of other supports.
For more information and resources to help older adults live more fully and independently or to support family caregivers, visit
This project is 75 percent supported by a financial assistance award totaling $6,963,590 (#90EEIR0002) from the Administration for Community Living (ACL), U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Twenty-five percent of the project, or $2,864,150, is funded by nongovernment sources. The contents reflect the opinions of the authors and do not necessarily represent the official views of, or an endorsement by, ACL/HHS, or the U.S. government.
# # #
About the Eldercare Locator
Launched in 1992, the Eldercare Locator is the only national information and referral resource to provide support to consumers across the spectrum of issues affecting older Americans. The Eldercare Locator, established and funded by the U.S. Administration for Community Living and administered by USAging, is easily accessed at eldercare.acl.gov
About the Home for the Holidays Campaign
Home for the Holidays is an annual public education campaign that encourages discussion of important issues affecting older Americans at a time of the year when family and friends often gather. Past campaigns have focused on the decision to give up driving, updates that can be made to homes to accommodate the changes that come along with aging, the importance of maintaining brain health and more.
About USAging
USAging is the national association representing and supporting the network of Area Agencies on Aging and advocating for the Title VI Native American Aging Programs. Our members help older adults, people with disabilities and family caregivers throughout the United States live with optimal health, well-being, independence and dignity in their homes and communities. For more information, visit usaging.org CONTACT: Bethany Coulter USAging 202.872.0888...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment