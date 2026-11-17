"The Art of Non-Reaction: How Great Leaders Make Smart Decisions in a World Addicted to Urgency," by Pantelis Velentzas, published by Entrepreneur Books, is now available.

Entrepreneur Books, "The Art of Non-Reaction: How Great Leaders Make Smart Decisions in a World Addicted to Urgency," by Pantelis Velentzas

Pantelis Velentzas, leadership advisor, entrepreneur and author of "The Art of Non-Reaction: How Great Leaders Make Smart Decisions in a World Addicted to Urgency."

Pantelis Velentzas's "The Art of Non-Reaction" gives leaders a practical discipline for making clearer decisions under constant pressure.

- Pantelis VelentzasNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Leaders today face a constant flood of messages, data, meetings and demands, and many respond by reacting faster. In his new book, "The Art of Non-Reaction: How Great Leaders Make Smart Decisions in a World Addicted to Urgency," entrepreneur, leadership advisor and former Deputy CEO of Hellenic Duty Free Shops S.A. Pantelis Velentzas makes the case that the stronger move is to pause. Published by Entrepreneur Books and distributed by Simon & Schuster, the book is now available through national and independent book retailers.Velentzas argues that overload, not a lack of intelligence or effort, is what breaks leadership judgment. When information, requests and expectations arrive faster than leaders can absorb them, reaction takes over in one of two forms: decisions rushed to relieve pressure, or decisions deferred indefinitely while leaders stay busy. Both trade judgment for motion. Non-reaction, as he defines it, is the disciplined ability to pause before responding, filter incoming overload and act on what truly matters."Most leaders I've worked with don't struggle because they lack intelligence or effort," Velentzas said. "They struggle because everything arrives at once, and reacting starts to look like leadership. Non-reaction is the discipline of creating enough space for judgment to return before you act, and it can be learned."The book opens with a Taxonomy of Overload that sorts pressure into cognitive, emotional and social forms, then builds the discipline across four domains: Leading Your Inner World, Anchor Yourself, Create the Space and Shape the Surroundings. Each domain restores one condition that judgment depends on: internal regulation, a values-and-purpose compass, decision distance and the filtering of noise.Across those domains, Velentzas lays out 24 practices leaders can put to work right away, including Single Focus, Focus Frameworks, Make the Call, Hire for Noise Resistance and Cultivate Observation Skills. A diagnostic helps readers see where overload enters their own system, and a six-month practicum, "Six Months Without Rush," sequences the practices into three cycles: containment, stabilization and integration.Drawing on more than two decades of building and leading businesses through the 2008 financial crisis, Greece's prolonged economic downturn and the collapse of global travel retail during COVID-19, Velentzas writes from experience. Through his startups, he led more than 400 people across 14 countries and 40 stores within four years, and he later held senior executive roles at Avolta (formerly Dufry AG). He pairs that experience with research in neuroscience, cognitive psychology and organizational behavior, along with lessons from Stoic and Aristotelian thought.Throughout the book, Velentzas challenges the assumption that speed and constant availability signal strong leadership. He contends that instant replies, packed calendars and endless scanning often look like control while signaling its loss, and that the ability to pause is a learnable leadership skill, not a personality trait.Written for executives, founders and professionals working under sustained pressure, "The Art of Non-Reaction" offers a practical system for filtering noise, protecting focus and making decisions with proportion, so leaders can stay steady on the inside even when the pressure around them does not let up.About Pantelis VelentzasPantelis Velentzas is the author of "The Art of Non-Reaction: How Great Leaders Make Smart Decisions in a World Addicted to Urgency" (Entrepreneur Books, 2026). He has spent more than two decades leading and advising across retail, consumer goods and foodservice, working with more than 20,000 professionals in more than 30 countries. He served as deputy CEO of Hellenic Duty Free Shops S.A. and as head of global talent and executive advisor at Avolta (formerly Dufry AG). Through his own ventures, he partnered with brands including Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, Boggi Milano and Hershey's. He holds degrees from the University of Pennsylvania, Harvard University, SDA Bocconi and the Athens University of Economics and Business. He lives in Athens, Greece, and advises founders and leaders.About Entrepreneur BooksEntrepreneur Books is an imprint of Advantage | The Authority Company, launched in collaboration with Entrepreneur Media. Entrepreneur Books empowers business leaders, innovators, and visionaries to share their expertise and amplify their voices through expertly crafted business books. Entrepreneur Books authors can effectively build authority within their industries and reach global audiences through trusted platforms like Entrepreneur magazine, Entrepreneur, and beyond.

Allison Vittardi

Advantage | The Authority Company

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New Book Argues the Most Powerful Leadership Move Is Knowing When Not to React News Provided By Advantage Media November 17, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry



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