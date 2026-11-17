The Future Explorer homepage: the entry point to an interactive platform for exploring how the future connects.

The Future Explorer map shows how trends connect, and which topics drive or dampen them.

Benjamin Talin, futurist, serial entrepreneur, adviser to 24+ governments and founder and CEO of MoreThanDigital.

The adviser to 24+ governments turns the connected view of trends he uses with ministries and institutions into an interactive platform and book.

- Benjamin Talin, Futurist, Founder and CEO @ MoreThanDigitalSCHWYZ, SWITZERLAND, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Benjamin Talin, founder and CEO of MoreThanDigital and one of Europe's most practically minded futurists, today launches Future Explorer, an interactive platform for exploring how the future arrives, how trends connect, and which forces drive or dampen them.Talin advises more than 24 governments and ministries worldwide and works with international institutions including the European Commission and its directorates, the OECD and the World Bank. His work focuses on preparing economies and societies for change, and on helping countries act on it.FROM BOOK TO PLATFORMFuture Explorer grew out of Talin's upcoming book project. As the manuscript developed, it became too long for a single volume, so he split it into two books. The first sets out the foundations: how the future arrives, and why it arrives unevenly across sectors, regions and societies. The second is the guide. It explains the major trends and the impact of technologies, and shows how everything is interconnected. Rather than being published only as text, the second book is being built first as a platform.Future Explorer is that platform. Users can move through the landscape of change, see how one development leads to another, and identify which topics accelerate a trend and which slow it down. Technology, economy, society, policy and resources are not treated as separate subjects. They appear as one connected system.WHY CONNECTIONS MATTER"Most forecasts treat technologies and trends as isolated stories," said Talin. "In practice, nothing arrives alone. An advance in one field pushes on energy, on labour markets, on regulation, on geopolitics. When a government asks me how to prepare, the answer is rarely in a single trend. It sits in the connections between them.""Future Explorer is like a literal walkthrough through my brain. These are the connections I weigh when governments ask me for advice, and they are what help me understand the world. Now anyone can step inside and explore them."WHAT USERS CAN DO- Explore how trends connect, following cause and effect from one development to the next, through guided journeys or independently.- See the drivers and the brakes, and identify which factors accelerate a trend and which dampen it.- Understand impact across domains, from technology to economies, industries, institutions and everyday life.- Prepare with context, using the platform as a thinking tool for strategy, policy, investment and education.A PRACTICAL FUTURISTTalin describes himself as a practical futurist. His focus is on decisions that can be taken today, rather than on predicting a single outcome. He started his first business at 13 and has since founded and led 13 ventures. He teaches at a university and has delivered more than 200 international keynotes. Future Explorer reflects that approach: it is a working tool for people who need to act under uncertainty.AVAILABILITYFuture Explorer is available at .talin - The accompanying books are still not announced but will follow soon.ABOUT BENJAMIN TALINBenjamin Talin is an Austrian-Swiss futurist, 13-time entrepreneur and university lecturer, based in Canton Schwyz, Switzerland. He is founder and CEO of MoreThanDigital, a Swiss-based multi-platform ecosystem, and of MoreThanDigital Capital. He advises more than 24 governments and ministries, as well as international institutions, on preparing economies and societies for the future. He has delivered more than 200 international keynotes. Website: talinABOUT MORETHANDIGITALMoreThanDigital is a Swiss-based ecosystem of platforms for business, technology and knowledge, with a focus on helping organisations and countries navigate digital and economic transformation currently launching the first business diagnostics solution with MoreThanDigital Insights.

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Futurist Benjamin Talin Launches Future Explorer to Map How the Future Connects News Provided By MoreThanDigital November 17, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, International Organizations, Politics, Science, World & Regional



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