Make pumpkin pie spice at home this Thanksgiving with five organic pantry spices

The recipe: 3 Tbsp cinnamon, 2 tsp ginger, 2 tsp nutmeg, 11⁄2 tsp allspice, 11⁄2 tsp cloves.

Bake homemade pumpkin pie spice into your Thanksgiving pie, or sprinkle it over lattes and oatmeal.

Skip the jar: the McKinney, Texas spice brand shows home cooks how to blend fresher pumpkin pie spice from cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice and cloves.

- Sunil Kumar, Founder, Spicy OrganicMCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Google searches for pumpkin pie jump more than fivefold in the days before Thanksgiving, according to Google Trends. Spicy Organic, a family-owned USDA Certified Organic spice company in McKinney, Texas, is sharing a simple tip for this year's Thanksgiving pie on November 26: skip the store-bought jar and blend pumpkin pie spice at home from five pantry spices.Pumpkin pie spice is a mix of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice and cloves. Ground spices lose aroma over time, and many jars of pumpkin pie spice sit in the cupboard from one Thanksgiving to the next. Blending a fresh batch takes about two minutes and lets cooks adjust the flavor to their taste.“Pumpkin pie spice is just five spices most kitchens already have,” said Sunil Kumar, Founder of Spicy Organic.“Mix it yourself and your Thanksgiving pie tastes fresher, and you control the flavor. It's one of the easiest upgrades you can make to the holiday table.”The Recipe: Homemade Pumpkin Pie SpiceMakes about one-third cup, enough for four to five pies. Stir together 3 tablespoons ground cinnamon, 2 teaspoons ground ginger, 2 teaspoons ground nutmeg, 11⁄2 teaspoons ground allspice and 11⁄2 teaspoons ground cloves. For the freshest flavor, grind whole cloves in a spice grinder just before mixing. Store in an airtight jar away from heat and light. Use about 2 teaspoons per 9-inch pie.A Baker's Tip: Choose Your CinnamonCinnamon makes up most of the blend, so the type matters. Cassia cinnamon gives the bold, classic pumpkin pie flavor most Americans grew up with. Ceylon cinnamon makes a softer, slightly citrusy pie. The brand's guide, Ceylon Cinnamon vs. Cassia Cinnamon: Does It Matter?, explains the difference.Beyond the PieLeftover pumpkin pie spice works in far more than dessert. Home cooks can stir a pinch into coffee, oatmeal or whipped cream, dust it over roasted sweet potatoes or butternut squash, add it to pancake and waffle batter, or mix it into a simple glaze for Thanksgiving rolls.Five Organic Spices, One Thanksgiving PantrySpicy Organic offers every spice in the blend: Organic Cassia Cinnamon Powder, Organic Ceylon Cinnamon Powder, Organic Ginger Ground Powder, Organic Nutmeg Powder, Organic Allspice Ground and Organic Clove Whole. All are certified under USDA Organic Certificate No. 0847519 through the Texas Department of Agriculture and are non-GMO, vegan and kosher. For hosts and gift-givers, the Cinnamon Variety Bundle is available in the brand's Organic Spice Bundles & Gift Sets collection.Spicy Organic products are available at SpicyOrganic and at seven H-E-B stores across Dallas-Fort Worth: two in McKinney, plus Allen, Frisco, Prosper, Fort Worth and Irving.Frequently Asked QuestionsWhat spices are in pumpkin pie spice?Pumpkin pie spice is a blend of ground cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice and cloves, with cinnamon as the main ingredient.How do you make pumpkin pie spice at home?Mix 3 tablespoons ground cinnamon, 2 teaspoons ground ginger, 2 teaspoons ground nutmeg, 11⁄2 teaspoons ground allspice and 11⁄2 teaspoons ground cloves. Store in an airtight jar.How much pumpkin pie spice goes in one pie?About 2 teaspoons for a standard 9-inch pumpkin pie. Add up to 1 teaspoon more for a stronger spice flavor.Can I use Ceylon cinnamon in pumpkin pie spice?Yes. Ceylon gives a softer, more delicate flavor. Cassia gives the bold, classic taste.Where can I buy organic spices for pumpkin pie?All five spices are available USDA Certified Organic at SpicyOrganic and at seven H-E-B stores in Dallas-Fort Worth.About Spicy OrganicSpicy Organic is a family-owned, USDA Certified Organic spice company based in McKinney, Texas. It offers more than 40 organic spices, herbs, superfoods and blends, all non-GMO, vegan and kosher, at SpicyOrganic and at H-E-B stores across North Texas.

Sunil Kumar

Spicy Organic LLC

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Spicy Organic Shares From-Scratch Pumpkin Pie Spice Recipe for Thanksgiving News Provided By Spicy Organic LLC November 17, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail



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