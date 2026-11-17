MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Inspired by Albert Einstein's humanitarian legacy, Einstein Energy donates 200,000+ Super Smart Snack Bars to food banks in IL, MO and CA and to Bay Area youth.

TIBURON, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Einstein Energy, the officially licensed Albert Einstein functional snack brand, is celebrating the spirit of giving this holiday season with the donation of more than 50 pallets of its Super Smart Snack Bars to food banks and nonprofits across the country, including approximately 195,000 bars to Feeding America, 30,000 bars to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and 500 additional bars supporting underserved youth in San Francisco.The donations are part of "The Genius of Giving," an Einstein Energy community initiative inspired by Albert Einstein's humanitarian spirit and his belief that making a difference in the lives of others is among life's greatest achievements.Einstein was more than a brilliant scientist. Throughout his life, he championed humanitarian causes, supported refugees, and advocated for social justice. His philosophy is perhaps best captured in one of his most meaningful observations:"Only a life lived for others is a life worthwhile." - Albert Einstein"Einstein changed the way the world thinks, but he also believed that what we do for others is what really matters," said Steven Lamar, CEO of Einstein Energy. "That spirit is the inspiration behind The Genius of Giving. We're proud to support organizations making a meaningful difference in their communities and hope our contribution brings a little positive energy to the people they serve."Einstein Energy's recent donations support Feeding America's network of food banks and two additional nonprofit organizations:Feeding America - Coordinated the distribution of 46 pallets of Einstein Energy Super Smart Snack Bars from Einstein Energy's Bensenville, Illinois, fulfillment center to three member food banks: Northern Illinois Food Bank (Geneva, Illinois), approximately six pallets; The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri (Columbia, Missouri), 20 pallets; and Southeast Missouri Food Bank (Sikeston, Missouri), 20 pallets. In total, the donation represents approximately 195,000 bars across Double Chocolate and Chocolate Peanut Butter varieties.Los Angeles Regional Food Bank - Received approximately 30,000 Super Smart Snack Bars. The nonprofit is dedicated to fighting hunger throughout Los Angeles County, distributing food and other essentials through community food pantries, meal programs, and senior distribution sites.The Guardsmen (San Francisco) - Received 500 Super Smart Snack Bars in support of its annual Christmas Tree Lot, a longstanding holiday fundraising tradition benefiting local youth. The nonprofit creates opportunities for underserved Bay Area youth through educational scholarships, summer camps and enrichment programs.The donations come during National Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week and ahead of Thanksgiving, a season that brings renewed attention to the importance of generosity, community support, and helping those in need.About Einstein EnergyEinstein Energy is an officially licensed Albert Einstein brand on a mission to make snacking smarter. Its Super Smart Snack Bars combine delicious, chocolate-covered wafer layers with 9 grams of protein, caffeine, and functional ingredients designed to support energy and focus. With an expanding portfolio of innovative functional snacks (including Smart Gummies coming in December 2026), Einstein Energy is bringing a little genius to everyday snacking.For more information, visit or follow @einsteinenergylab on Instagram and TikTok.

Brian Kristofek

Einstein Energy

+1 312-550-6204

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Einstein Energy Celebrates 'The Genius of Giving' with Donations Supporting Communities Across the Country News Provided By Einstein Energy November 17, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry



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