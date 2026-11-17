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Austin security firm, rasotec, finds injection bugs disappearing from“vibe-coded” apps while others take their place; launches AI penetration testing portal.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Startups are shipping software faster than ever, with much of the code written by AI assistants such as Cursor, Lovable, Bolt and GitHub Copilot. Rasotec, anAustin-based offensive security firm, says that speed is creating a hidden form of security debt, one that surfaces at the worst possible moments: the first enterprise deal, the next funding round, or a regulator's call after a breach.In rasotec's recent assessments of applications built primarily with AI coding tools, classic vulnerabilities such as SQL injection have become rare. Modern frameworks and AI models default to safe coding patterns. The vulnerabilities have instead moved elsewhere: broken access control and business-logic errors, where the code works exactly as written but never enforces who is allowed to do what.“The AI writes clean code for the problem it's given, but nobody tells it the business rules,” said Rick Grassmann, Founder & CEO at rasotec.“So the bugs a scanner can catch are disappearing, and the bugs that need a human who understands the product are taking their place. A lot of security programs are still testing for yesterday's mistakes.”The same technology that lets a two-person startup build a product in a weekend is now in the hands of attackers. Criminal groups are using AI agents to scan and probe web applications continuously, and the bots do not distinguish between a ten-person seed company and a public enterprise. rasotec sees a recurring pattern in early-stage companies: customer data grows faster than security controls. Shared admin accounts, permissions enforced only in the user interface, open cloud storage and no record of who accessed what cost nothing at the seed stage. They become obstacles the day an enterprise buyer sends a security questionnaire.Enterprise customers increasingly require a recent penetration test report and SOC 2 evidence before signing. The Texas Data Privacy and Security Act, in effect since July 2024, raises the stakes further for any company handling the personal data of Texans. A penetration test report is now as much a sales document as a security document. When a Fortune 500 security team asks for one, a startup with a clean, recent report and documented fixes moves straight through procurement. One without it can lose a quarter. The same holds in investor due diligence: finding these issues before a buyer or an attacker does is far cheaper than finding them after.To help founders find these flaws before their customers or attackers do, rasotec has launched its AI penetration testing portal at rasotec. rasotec's human penetration testers handle the complex logic and privilege flaws that AI alone cannot detect.About rasotecRasotec is an Austin-based consultancy specializing in penetration testing and offensive security. Its team tests web applications, AI systems, cloud environments, Active Directory, networks and OT/ICS systems for startups and established companies in the United States and Europe. Learn more at rasotec.

Taylor Jones

Wishbone Advisory, LLC

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Rasotec finds Vibe-Coded Apps Are Shifting Vulnerabilities From Code Bugs to Logic Flaws; Launches AI Pentesting Tool News Provided By Wishbone Advisory, LLC November 17, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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