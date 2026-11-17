AdRem Systems Corporation received BusinessRate's September 2026 Momentum Award, ranking #1 in the Computer Support and Services category in Ann Arbor, Michigan, based on Google Reviews data.

September 2026 Momentum Award recognizes AdRem's customer review performance and commitment to dependable IT support.

- Patrick Birt, President and CEO, AdRem Systems CorporationANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AdRem Systems Corporation, a provider of managed IT services, cybersecurity, and technology solutions, has earned the #1 position in BusinessRate's September 2026 Momentum rankings for Computer Support and Services in Ann Arbor, Michigan.The recognition, powered by Google Reviews data, placed AdRem first among 10 businesses evaluated in the local category, with a Momentum Score of 83. BusinessRate's Momentum rankings evaluate recent customer review activity, highlighting businesses demonstrating strong customer feedback and reputation performance.For AdRem, the recognition represents something more meaningful than a ranking: the trust clients place in the company to support their businesses, resolve technology challenges, and provide dependable service when it matters most."One of the things I'm most proud of is the trust our clients place in our team," said Patrick Birt, President and CEO of AdRem Systems Corporation. "As a business owner, I know how important it is to have people you can depend on. Our employees demonstrate that commitment every day, and this recognition reflects the relationships they've built and the confidence our clients have in them. I'm incredibly proud of what they've accomplished."Since its founding in 2003, AdRem has focused on building lasting client relationships through responsive technical support, proactive technology management, and solutions tailored to each organization's needs. Through the collaborative efforts of its employees across multiple locations, AdRem helps businesses maintain reliable technology environments while addressing evolving cybersecurity and operational challenges.The BusinessRate recognition reinforces AdRem's belief that exceptional IT service extends beyond technical expertise. Clear communication, accountability, responsiveness, and understanding each client's business are equally important to building relationships that last.AdRem extends its appreciation to its clients for their continued confidence and feedback, and to the employees whose daily efforts make that trust possible.ABOUT ADREM SYSTEMS CORPORATIONFounded in 2003, AdRem Systems Corporation provides managed and co-managed IT services, cybersecurity, cloud solutions, business continuity, and technology consulting to organizations across a variety of industries. With offices in Virginia, Florida, Michigan, and Colorado, AdRem helps businesses strengthen their technology environments, reduce disruptions, and support their long-term operational goals.For more information, visit .ABOUT THE RECOGNITIONThe BusinessRate Momentum Award is based on recent Google Reviews performance and compares businesses within defined service categories and geographic markets. AdRem earned the #1 Momentum ranking for Computer Support and Services in Ann Arbor, Michigan, for September 2026.View the September 2026 BusinessRate Rankings

Ashley Birt

AdRem Systems Corporation

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AdRem Systems Corporation Earns #1 BusinessRate Recognition in Ann Arbor, Reflecting Strong Client Trust News Provided By AdRem Systems Corporation November 17, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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