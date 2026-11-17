Bowhead Rogue G2

Riding the New Bowhead Rogue G2

New CYC Motor and Controls on the Bowhead Rogue G2

New CYC Motor System Provides More Torque, Power, and Battery Capacity, and Introduces an Integrated Go-Button

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bowhead Design Corporation today announced the Rogue G2 Adventure-E bike (Model Year 2027), the next generation of its delta-style adaptive handcycle. Powered by the all-new CYC Photon 2 motor system, the Rogue G2 delivers significantly more torque, power, and battery capacity, and introduces an integrated go-button for riders who want a little extra help when crank power isn't enough.Built on rider feedback and Bowhead's commitment to continuous innovation - the Rogue G2 keeps the stable, approachable platform that makes the Rogue a great fit for newer riders, youth, and adaptive cycling groups riding pathway and light trail, while giving every rider more capability to ride further and explore more.“The Rogue is about welcoming more riders onto the trail - and helping them keep going once they're there,” said Sally Stanier, Bikes Product Marketing Manager of Bowhead.“With the Rogue G2, we've added the power, range, and a go button for the moments when you need it most, so riders can build strength and confidence at their own pace.”All-New CYC Photon 2 Motor SystemThe Rogue G2 replaces the Bosch BES2 system with the CYC Photon 2, a complete new motor system that delivers up to 135Nm of torque (previously 85Nm), 750W of rated power (previously 250W), and up to 1500W of peak power (previously 750W). The result is stronger, more intuitive assistance on climbs and technical terrain, paired with the CYC Intuition display and remote and a top speed of 32km/h (20mph).Introducing the Go ButtonNew to the Rogue G2, the integrated thumb throttle - or“go button” - provides power on demand when crank power isn't enough, whether that's on a tough climb, at the end of a long ride, or while building strength and confidence on the bike.Bigger Batteries, Longer RangeThe Rogue G2 supports battery configurations of up to 1560Wh (previously 1000Wh), with options of one 520Wh battery, two 520Wh batteries, or two 780Wh batteries. Estimated range reaches up to 120km (75 miles) when riding relatively flat pathway, supporting everything from short local rides to full days out.Full Suspension or HardtailRiders can choose the rear end that fits where they ride. The full suspension configuration, with 115mm of rear travel, is recommended for riders on trail, while the hardtail is recommended for riders who primarily ride pathway or entry-level single track. Both feature 140mm of front travel and come with XFusion O2 PRO shocks, with upgrades available to Cane Creek Air IL (front) and Fox Float Performance (rear).Built to Fit Every RiderThe Rogue G2 is available in a wide range of sizing and setup options, including four motor mounts (Small, Medium, Large, and Quad), three leg loop sizes, and multiple wheel size configurations, including a kids' sizing option. Youth riders can be supported with kids' cranks, a kids' seat back, and kids' seat spacers. The Rogue G2 also introduces a new accessory mount and is compatible with Bowhead's range of adaptive accessories, including adjustable cranks, the BodyPoint shoulder harness and elastic strap, quad grips, reverse and elbow brakes, chin shifting, and steering assist bands.Connected and Ready for Where You RideThe CYC Photon 2 system connects via Bluetooth to the CYC Ride Control app (iOS and Android) for diagnostics, mode configuration, and firmware updates. Bowhead sets regional default settings for each bike, and rated power can be configured to 250W to meet European regulation.A Platform Designed to Grow With RidersFrom a first ride on the pathway to confident days on the trail, the Rogue G2 is designed to meet riders where they are and grow with them, with a stable delta-style platform and a wide range of component options and upgrade paths.The Rogue G2 will be available to order in November 2026 through Bowhead and its dealer network, with the first units shipping as early as December 2026 or January 2027. Configurations start at $12,399 USD.

Sally Stanier

Bowhead Design Corporation

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The New for 2027 Bowhead Rogue Adventure-E Bike Featuring the CYC Photon 2 Motor with Go-Button

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Bowhead Unveils Generation 2 (G2) of the Rogue Adventure-E Adaptive Bike News Provided By Bowhead Corporation November 17, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Consumer Goods, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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