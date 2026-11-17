Honey Smoked Salmon® OLD BAY® Smoked Salmon Fillet

Iconic seafood brand and legendary seasoning blend united to bring robust, smoky flavor to new Honey Smoked Salmon® OLD BAY Salmon offerings

- Ryan Nicks

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Honey Smoked Fish Co., maker of premium hot smoked Honey Smoked Salmon®, is teaming up with OLD BAY®, the iconic American seasoning blend to introduce a bold new smoked salmon flavor collaboration.

Available now at select Food Lion stores, the products pair Honey Smoked Fish Co.'s premium smoked salmon with the distrinctive, savory flavor of OLD BAY seaosning. The lineup of two convenient, ready-to-enjoy formats include:

●Honey Smoked OLD BAY Salmon 4 oz. Filets

●Honey Smoked OLD BAY Salmon Stackers

The collaboration combines the signature smoking process of Honey Smoked Salmon with the bold, savory flavor of OLD BAY, creating a distinctive option for seafood lovers and seasoning fans alike.

"OLD BAY is an iconic flavor that has become synonymous with great seafood, so partnering with them was a natural fit for Honey Smoked Salmon," said Ryan Nicks, CEO of Honey Smoked Fish Co.. "This collaboration brings together two brands with a shared passion for flavor and creates an entirely new way for consumers to enjoy Honey Smoked Salmon."

The Honey Smoked Salmon® OLD BAY® 4 oz. Filets offer a convenient, no-prep way to enjoy premium smoked salmon at home, while the Honey Smoked Salmon® OLD BAY® Salmon Stackers deliver the same bold flavor in an easy, grab-and-go format ideal for snacking, lunches, entertaining and more.

Known for premium smoked seafood using high-quality ingredients and a signature slow-smoking process, Honey Smoked Fish Co. continues to expand its portfolio of convenient protein-packed seafood options. The OLD BAY collaboration adds a new flavor dimension while celebrating a classic seasoning beloved by generations of seafood fans.

About Honey Smoked Fish Co.

Honey Smoked Fish Co. is a leading producer of premium hot smoked salmon filets and Honey Smoked Salmon® Stackers, known for its sustainably sourced salmon and signature small batch, smoked salmon roasted over honey-coated hickory wood. With a focus on quality, flavor, and nutrition, the company offers a range of ready-to-eat products designed for today's health-conscious consumers.

About OLD BAY®

For more than 75 years, this distinctive blend of 18 herbs and spices has been a time-honored taste. Just as the recipe hasn't changed, neither has the iconic yellow and blue can graphics. Once only enjoyed by a lucky few along the Chesapeake Bay, OLD BAY® Seasoning has gained fans all across the country. Best known as THE seasoning for shrimp, salmon, crab and other seafood dishes, these days, OLD BAY is used to flavor hamburgers, chicken, pizza, pasta, vegetable dishes and more. For information and recipes, visit and .

OLD BAY is one of McCormick & Company's (MKC) brands. McCormick is a global leader in flavor. With over $7 billion in annual sales across 150 countries and territories, we manufacture, market, and distribute herbs, spices, seasonings, condiments and flavors to the entire food and beverage industry including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit: or follow McCormick & Company on Instagram and LinkedIn.

Company Release

Honey Smoked Fish

+1 303-371-8660

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Honey Smoked Fish Co. & OLD BAY® Team Up to Introduce a Bold and Exciting New Flavor Collaboration News Provided By Honey Smoked Fish November 17, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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