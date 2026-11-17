TechCon SoCal Keynote

High school and college students will receive sponsored access to industry executives, investors, and innovators at the June 4, 2027 conference in San Diego.

- Faisal Mushtaq, Founder and CEO of TechCon GlobalSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TechCon Global today announced the continuation of its partnership with the John G. Watson Foundation to support the next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs through the Student Sponsorship Program at TechCon SoCal 2027, taking place on June 4, 2027, at San Diego State University (SDSU).Building on the success of the 2025 and 2026 initiatives, the renewed partnership reflects a shared commitment to expanding educational opportunities, encouraging entrepreneurship, and connecting promising students with the people, ideas, and resources shaping the future of technology.Through the John G. Watson Foundation Student Sponsorship Program, selected high school and college students will receive sponsored access to TechCon SoCal 2027, enabling them to participate in an innovation and investment conference alongside founders, venture capitalists, researchers, technology executives, and industry leaders.Building on a Legacy of Supporting Future InnovatorsThe John G. Watson Foundation has been an important partner in TechCon Global's efforts to make innovation and entrepreneurship more accessible to emerging talent. In 2025, the foundation supported 50 outstanding high school and college students through the Student Sponsorship Program. The partnership continued in 2026, attracting talented from institutions across Southern California and the Southwest, including UC San Diego, UC Irvine, San Diego State University, the University of Arizona, and other leading institutions. The students represented a broad range of disciplines, including engineering, computer science, business, healthcare, and entrepreneurship, demonstrating the growing interest among young professionals in emerging technologies and innovation-driven careers.“We are grateful to the John G. Watson Foundation for its continued partnership and commitment to empowering the next generation of innovators,” said Faisal Mushtaq, Founder and CEO of TechCon Global.“One of our core beliefs is that access to opportunity can be transformational. By bringing talented students into an environment where they can interact directly with successful entrepreneurs, investors, and technology leaders, we hope to inspire them to think bigger, pursue ambitious ideas, and become the innovators and leaders of tomorrow.”“The John G. Watson Foundation is honored to continue supporting TechCon SoCal. By providing students with access to world-class leaders, emerging technologies, and real pathways into entrepreneurship, TechCon creates an environment where young talent can truly thrive,” said Dr. Stephen F. Flaim, Chair, John G. Watson Foundation.Creating Meaningful Access to the Innovation EcosystemTechCon SoCal 2027 is expected to bring together more than 1,000 attendees, 100+ investors, and 50+ strategic partners for a day of keynote presentations, executive discussions, startup showcases, and high-impact networking.The conference will explore developments across artificial intelligence, digital health and life sciences, semiconductors, cybersecurity, SaaS, deep tech, robotics, financial technology, and other emerging sectors.For student sponsorship recipients, the conference offers an opportunity to move beyond traditional classroom learning and experience the innovation ecosystem firsthand.Participants will have opportunities to:.Attend keynote presentations and executive panels featuring technology leaders, entrepreneurs, and investors..Gain exposure to emerging technologies, industry trends, and entrepreneurial career pathways..Connect with startup founders, venture capitalists, corporate executives, and researchers..Experience the Startup Innovation Showcase, an official regional final of the Startup World Cup..Build professional relationships and gain insights that can support future academic, entrepreneurial, and career aspirations.Student Sponsorship Applications for TechCon SoCal 2027The John G. Watson Foundation Student Sponsorship Program will recognize students who demonstrate strong academic motivation, leadership potential, entrepreneurial curiosity, and a genuine interest in technology and innovation. Applications are now open at . The program is open to high school juniors and seniors as well as college students; Interested students are encouraged to apply early, as sponsored participation opportunities are limited.About the John G. Watson FoundationThe John G. Watson Foundation supports initiatives focused on education, leadership development, innovation, and empowering future generations through meaningful learning opportunities and community engagement. Through its partnership with TechCon Global, the foundation helps students gain valuable exposure to entrepreneurship, emerging technologies, and professional networks that can support their long-term development and success. Learn more atAbout TechCon GlobalTechCon Global is an innovation and investment platform connecting entrepreneurs, investors, corporate executives, researchers, and technology leaders through curated conferences and startup programs across North America. Focused on artificial intelligence, digital health, semiconductors, SaaS, deep tech, cybersecurity, and other emerging industries, TechCon Global facilitates collaboration, investment opportunities, and strategic partnerships that help innovative businesses grow and scale.Through initiatives such as the Startup Innovation Showcase and student sponsorship programs, TechCon Global is committed to supporting both established innovators and the next generation of entrepreneurs. For more information, visit . Follow @techconglobal on social media.Event DetailsEvent: TechCon SoCal 2027Date: Friday, June 4, 2027Venue: San Diego State UniversityLocation: San Diego, CaliforniaStudent Sponsorship Partner: John G. Watson FoundationApplications and Event Information: /techcon-socal-2027/Student Sponsorship Applications:

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John G. Watson Foundation Renews Student Sponsorship Program for TechCon SoCal 2027 News Provided By TechCon Global November 17, 2026, 14:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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