MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SMYRNA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Patients for Patient Safety US (PFPS US) announces today that it has received a generous $250,000 grant from the Mont Fund (adding to an earlier grant in 2026 of $95,000) to advance patient-led efforts to improve diagnostic safety and prevent avoidable harm across the U.S. health care system.This significant investment will support PFPS US's work in diagnostic safety, including research, patient-reported measure development, artificial intelligence, and awareness-raising to address one of the most consequential and underrecognized challenges in health care: missed, wrong, and delayed diagnoses."We are deeply grateful to the Mont Fund for recognizing the urgent need to advance diagnostic safety," said Sue Sheridan, President and CEO of PFPS US. "A diagnosis can be the difference between life and death, yet diagnostic errors remain among the most overlooked sources of preventable harm. This grant will help turn the voices and experiences of patients into actionable system-level solutions that make health care safer for everyone."The grant comes at a critical time for patient safety. Research published in BMJ Quality & Safety estimates that up to 1.2 million Americans experience permanent disability or death annually because dangerous diseases are misdiagnosed. The August 2026 report to the Secretary of Health and Human Services from the Physician-Focused Payment Model Technical Advisory Committee (PTAC) reinforced the urgency of addressing diagnostic errors, identifying them as an important category of overlooked errors of omission."The Mont Fund's generosity will help make diagnostic safety a national patient safety priority," Sheridan added.For more information, visit or contact Armando Nahum, (COO of PFPS US), at 404-510-8787 or....About Patients for Patient Safety US: PFPS US is a patient-led nonprofit dedicated to uniting patients, families, and stakeholders to improve diagnostic accuracy, advance patient safety, and eliminate health disparities through research, policy, advocacy, and technology. Learn more at .

Armando Nahum

PFPS US

+1 404-510-8787

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Mont Fund Awards $250,000 to PFPS US to Advance Patient-Led Diagnostic Safety News Provided By PFPS US November 17, 2026, 14:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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