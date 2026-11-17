BroadLeaf Tree & Shrub applies targeted plant health care treatments to trees and shrubs in a homeowner's yard.

Co-founder Blake Mills on why 80% of tree decline starts underground in compacted clay, and how soil injections and structural pruning keep trees ahead of it.

- Blake MillsDURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Co-founder Blake Mills says most of what weakens Triangle trees starts underground in compacted clay, and the remedy looks a lot more like preventive medicine than emergency removal.BroadLeaf Tree & Shrub is building its long-term growth around plant health care, the branch of arboriculture that treats trees before they decline rather than resorting to tree removal afterward. Partner Larry Eacret, who leads the program, has 30 years of experience with plant health care and spends significant time on diagnostics and consultations."Upwards of 80 percent of all biotic factors that contribute to a tree's decline in health stem from soil and root conditions, including disease and infestation," said Blake Mills, co-founder of BroadLeaf Tree & Shrub. "Managing tree stress starts with ensuring trees are planted correctly. It's like human healthcare. A proactive approach is best rather than a reactive one. When disease or stress is present, you can aim to suppress it, but you're just slowing down the progression. You can't really restore the tree's health once it passes the tipping point." In the Triangle, that tipping point is reached underground more often than in the canopy. That's why proactive plant health care, including early inspections and early tree trunk injections, is vital for the longevity and overall well-being of your trees."The two number one things trees are challenged with are soil and root conditions due to our predominant clay base," Mills said. "All the organic material has been removed, and all the compaction that happens from years of mowing grass and walking on it removes the buffer. Soil compaction presses around the roots, which results in root decline and prohibits the tree from getting adequate water. When clay is compressed, it slows the decomposition rate so that the nutrients are present, but they don't break down the way they should.BroadLeaf's answer is to put back what the soil lost.The company's approach to tree care includes multiple treatment visits throughout the season, with each soil application designed to support the tree's health over time.“The nutrients we inject into the soil around a tree are naturally found in undisturbed environments, such as forests,” Mills said.“Mycorrhizal fungi form beneficial relationships with tree roots, helping the tree access water and nutrients. Think of it as a natural support system, much like probiotics for our gut or the underground mycelium network that supports mushrooms,” Mills says.Above ground, the program pairs soil work with structural pruning, ensuring the trees are structurally sound and viable, which reduces the risk of storm damage.Programs typically run on seasonal visits in spring, summer, and fall, since different stressors show up at different times of year.Homeowners and property managers across Durham, Raleigh, Cary, Apex, Chapel Hill, and the surrounding Triangle can book a plant health care consultation at broadleaftreeandshrub or by calling (919) 632-3565. The consultation carries a fee, and that fee is credited toward the cost of any work BroadLeaf performs. An arborist evaluates the trees on site, identifies what is causing the decline, and recommends a treatment plan before anything is scheduled.About BroadLeaf Tree & ShrubBroadLeaf Tree & Shrub is a family-owned tree care company based in Durham, NC, serving businesses and homeowners across the Research Triangle, including Raleigh, Cary, Apex, Chapel Hill, Morrisville, Hillsborough, and Holly Springs. In business since 2018, the company is owned by Blake Mills and Matt Tuttle and specializes in plant health care, tree and shrub pruning, and tree removal. Mills, Tuttle, and plant health care partner Larry Eacret are all certified arborists. BroadLeaf is licensed and fully insured.

Blake Mills

BroadLeaf Tree & Shrub

+1 919-632-3565

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BroadLeaf Tree & Shrub Makes Plant Health Care the Long-Term Core of Its Business News Provided By TheeDigital November 17, 2026, 14:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry



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