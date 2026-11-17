The Weeknd performs at Wembley Stadium in London during the After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour, August 2026, with special effects by Pyrotecnico. Photo: Sem Augustin (@semaugustin_photo)

London-based operation will bring local crew, equipment and production support closer to clients across the U.K. and Europe

NEW CASTLE, PA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pyrotecnico, a leading U.S. provider of fireworks displays, drone shows, lasers and special effects, today announced plans to open a London-based operation to support clients throughout the U.K. and Europe beginning in the first quarter of 2027.The decision follows years of supporting artists and live productions across Europe, along with growing client demand for regional crew, equipment and production support.“As our clients produce more shows across the U.K. and Europe, being closer to the work allows us to support them more effectively,” said Rocco Vitale, President of Pyrotecnico.“This new location gives them local resources, faster support and one team responsible for delivering the work from planning through execution.”The London team will support concert tours, festivals, and arena and stadium productions with pyrotechnics, lasers and special effects. It will also provide a permanent base for Pyrotecnico to grow its presence in European sports, bringing its experience in stadium entertainment, matchday special effects and laser displays to clubs, leagues and major sporting events throughout the region.“Teams and event organizers throughout Europe are continuing to invest in the fan experience,” Vitale added.“We see a real opportunity to help them create bigger moments inside their venues.”London will serve as Pyrotecnico's European base, supported by its established European partners and the resources and experience of its U.S. operations.About PyrotecnicoFor five generations and more than 135 years, Pyrotecnico has helped clients create memorable experiences for live audiences. The company delivers fireworks displays, drone light shows, lasers and special effects for concert tours, festivals, sporting events, celebrations and large-scale productions across the United States and internationally.For more information, visit Pyrotecnico.

Jodi Dague

Pyrotecnico

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Pyrotecnico Expands European Presence with New U.K. Operation News Provided By Agency News Monthly November 17, 2026, 14:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Music Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional



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