An open bottle of Laelo spilling out

A beauty model applies Laelo to her face with a dropper

A beauty model shows off what Laelo looks like applied

Change the Ref partners with The Infra-Ordinary to launch LAELO, a fictional beauty brand created to confront gun violence.

- Patricia Oliver, co-founder of Change the RefNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LAELO (pronounced“lay low”), a fictional beauty brand created to draw attention to gun violence and to drive support for safe storage laws launches today. LAELO's single product is a bottle of realistic blood makeup, presented as“the last defense against an active shooter.” Except the product is not real: nothing is for sale.“LAELO has fake blood in it. This country has real blood on its hands. Let's talk about that.” said Manuel Oliver, co-founder of Change the Ref.Currently, only 26 states have laws mandating storage to prevent child-access, with varying consequences depending on who obtains possession of an unsecured gun. Evidence shows safe storage laws reduce rates of gun homicides and other forms of gun violence.LAELO is based on survivor accounts from mass shootings including Columbine, Sandy Hook, and Robb Elementary where survivors covered themselves in blood and pretended to be dead to trick the shooter. The brand created a“Get Ready With Me” film demonstrating what survivors have done to make it out alive. The PSA closes as if introducing a new product by Laelo called“Makeup for the Lack of Gun Control.”“This is an absurd product for an absurd reality. We should be teaching our children how to live their dreams, not how to play dead.” said Patricia Oliver, co-founder of Change the Ref.LAELO was created and developed pro bono by the collective, The Infra-Ordinary, founded by creative director Skyler Dobin, and includes Emmy-winning director Drew Vaughan, beauty marketing executive Claudia León, executive producer Jonathan Hsu, and a cross-industry team.“I was horrified to learn a child had to cover herself with a classmate's blood to survive a shooting. When I realized her story wasn't unique, I knew we needed to bring this to light.” said Skyler Dobin.“We designed this to look and feel like a real beauty product to introduce something deeply unsettling. This is disruption by design, to turn attention into action,” said Claudia León.At laelobeauty, visitors can read survivor stories, and when they attempt to purchase the product, they are routed to Change the Ref where they can take action towards enacting safe storage laws.##About Change the RefChange the Ref was founded by Manuel and Patricia Oliver after their son, Joaquin, was killed in the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The organization empowers today's young activists to affect critical issues through education, conversation, and activism-but not the polite kind.About LAELOLAELO is a fictional beauty brand created by The Infra-Ordinary to re-sensitize people to gun violence and mobilize support for gun safety legislation. For more information, visit laelobeauty.Media contacts:Foundation ·...Brandstory Communications ·...

Skyler Dobin

The Infra-Ordinary

...

Laelo "GRWM" PSA Film

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MEET LAELO: MAKEUP FOR THE LACK OF GUN CONTROL (CW: gun violence) News Provided By The Dough Bin LLC November 17, 2026, 14:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, U.S. Politics



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.