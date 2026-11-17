MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Funding accelerates growth of the AI-native strategy execution platform. Co-founder Jay Goldman becomes Special Advisor to the CEO.

- Kevin Terrasi, Partner, Straylight CapitalTORONTO, CANADA, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TORONTO, November 16, 2026. Sensei Labs, the company behind Conductor, the AI-native strategy execution platform, today announced its Series B financing, led by existing investor Straylight Capital. John Harris has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. John has partnered with Straylight at both Keyfactor and ReadySet Surgical. The round was led by Straylight Capital alongside a group of new investors, including incoming CEO John Harris.The funding follows on the momentum of the next generation of Conductor, which Sensei Labs has redesigned and rearchitected as the first at-scale AI-native platform in its category. Conductor connects strategic plans to the people, projects, and KPIs that make them real. Conductor preempts any risks to successful completion, from planning and prioritization through execution and benefits realization. Its Harmony AI layer is natively woven into every part of the platform, pre-emptively surfacing risks and insights where teams work. A built-in MCP server brings governed Conductor data to Claude, ChatGPT, and Microsoft Copilot.Conductor serves private equity value-creation teams, enterprise transformation offices, and integration management offices at Fortune 500 companies, as well as leading investors such as KKR, Cinven, Bain Capital, and Advent International. Across more than 200 enterprise programs, Conductor has governed more than US$50 billion in program value. Sensei Labs works with global consulting partners, including Kearney and others, and serves customers across North America, Europe, and the Middle East. Sensei Labs has been selected by customers across Private Equity, Pension Funds, Energy, Industrial Manufacturing, and Government.Sensei Labs will use the new investment to scale its go-to-market efforts across private equity and enterprise, expand its partner ecosystem, and continue investing in AI across the platform."Brook and I have partnered with Sensei Labs for years and have seen firsthand the strength of the team, the product, and the customer relationships they've built. Conductor has evolved significantly, and we believe the company now has the product, market position, and leadership to accelerate its next phase of growth. We're excited to lead this investment and to partner with John and the team as they scale the business." - Kevin Terrasi, Partner, Straylight CapitalA proven operator to lead the next chapterHarris has spent three decades helping technology companies scale. He was one of the first five members of the senior leadership team at Descartes Systems Group when the company had 26 employees. Descartes is now listed on the TSX and Nasdaq with a market capitalization of about US$7.9 billion. At eSentire, he served as Chief Revenue Officer and later as CFO and EVP of Operations, helping build a company that was later valued at US$1.1 billion. At Keyfactor, he joined as Chief Revenue Officer and EVP of Operations in 2018 and helped take the company from early stage through its 2021 exit. Keyfactor now has more than US$200 million in annual recurring revenue and a market value of over $2.0Bn USD. Harris has been an Operating Partner at Generation Capital since 2019."Sensei has built a strong product, a great culture, and a loyal customer base. The team has continued to evolve Conductor, including meaningful advances in AI, and customers are responding well. The opportunity now is to build on that foundation and scale the business more aggressively. I'm excited to work with the team and our growing customer community to help make that happen." - John Harris, CEO, Sensei LabsCo-founder becomes Special Advisor to the CEOCo-founder Jay Goldman has led Sensei Labs as CEO for more than a decade. During that time, the company launched Conductor, built a long-standing partnership with Kearney, spun out of Klick in 2020, and raised its Series A and A2 before this round. Goldman will continue to support the company in a board role and as Special Advisor to the CEO and is returning to Klick in a senior leadership role."Sensei began as an idea inside Klick. We spun out with our Series A in 2020, and today we have the velocity to raise our Series B. Building this company with this team has been the privilege of my career. I've always believed in putting the right people in the right roles, and for this next chapter of growth and scale, that's John. With Straylight's continued conviction and Conductor's momentum, Sensei has never been better positioned." - Jay Goldman, Co-founder, Sensei LabsAbout Sensei LabsConductorby Sensei Labs is the AI-native strategy execution platform that connects strategy to the people, projects, and KPIs that make it real. Since 2016, Fortune 500 companies, private equity firms, and their portfolio companies have relied on Conductor to plan, prioritize, execute, and realize the value of their most critical programs. Founded inside Klick and independent since 2020, Sensei Labs is headquartered in Toronto. To learn more, visit .About Straylight CapitalStraylight Capital is a growth equity firm that backs gritty founders and teams that aren't supported by the traditional systems of coastal venture capital and private equity. Straylight partners with founder-led B2B technology companies that are in“the magnificent middle” of their growth journeys-early growth-stage businesses that have product-market fit and are ready to scale, but are overlooked by conventional capital providers. Straylight brings deep expertise in software and tech-enabled services, a dedicated value-creation team of operators, and a hands-on commitment to helping management teams through the next stage of growth. Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Straylight invests across North America. To learn more, visit .

Katleen Montero

Sensei Labs

+1 855-736-7345

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Sensei Labs Raises Series B Led by Straylight to Scale Conductor, Names John Harris CEO News Provided By Sensei Labs November 17, 2026, 14:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Technology



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