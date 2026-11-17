MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar on Tuesday claimed that NCP SP MLA Rohit Pawar's statement targeting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the inquiry into the late Ajit Pawar's plane crash reflects political depravity.

​Addressing a press conference, Minister Shelar asked, "Does Rohit Pawar have any direct, substantial, or even circumstantial evidence to support the stance he has taken, particularly concerning the Chief Minister? The answer to all these questions is a clear no. There is no clarity even in the statement he has made. Despite this, fabricating a narrative, creating an atmosphere of suspicion, and vitiating the political environment is a politically depraved mindset. He claimed that Rohit Pawar may have felt the need to make such a statement because of his own frustration.

​"Questions surrounding the leadership of his party, political developments involving Sharad Pawar, and the internal situation within the party may have caused frustration and resentment in him. That is an internal matter of his party. However, when resentment arising from such frustration finds expression, it can lead to an intoxication with falsehoods, making a person lose all sense of judgment. Rohit Pawar's statement appears to have emerged from precisely such a state of frustration," he observed.

​Further, BJP Chief Spokesperson Navnath Ban launched a sharp counter-attack against opposition leaders, particularly targeting NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, during a press conference.

He strongly criticised Rohit Pawar's public relations team, alleging that digital campaigns and branding efforts to project Rohit Pawar as Ajit Pawar's political successor were aggressively pushed while Ajit Pawar's funeral rites were still underway.

​He questioned the urgency behind claiming Ajit Pawar's political space and capitalising on his demise for political mileage.

Addressing Rohit Pawar's claims linking CM Devendra Fadnavis to VSR Ventures via a photograph with Rohit Singh, Ban dismissed the charge as a stunt.

He noted that VSR Ventures has provided aviation services to the Maharashtra government and multiple political leaders since 2013. He said that after numerous press conferences, the opposition has failed to produce a single piece of solid evidence against VSR Ventures and demanded that the NCP (SP) clarify whether it endorses Rohit Pawar's speculative claims.

​Ban mocked Sanjay Raut's remarks regarding legal procedures, pointing out that an Accidental Death Report (ADR), not an FIR, is initially filed following an accident, and criticised attempts to unnecessarily drag the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into an aviation mishap.

He accused Raut of changing colours, noting that while Raut frequently hurled harsh criticisms at Ajit Pawar when he was alive, he is now shedding crocodile tears and exploiting his tragic death for political narratives.

​