MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 17 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said on Tuesday that preventing anti-national activities and protecting the women in the state from any kind of crime are his first two priorities.

The Chief Minister visited Beldanga in Murshidabad district earlier in the day to attend the Jagadhatri Puja organised by the Bharat Sevashram Sangh there.

While speaking to the media persons in Beldanga, Suvendu Adhikari spelt out his priorities as the Chief Minister of West Bengal.

"The current state (Bharatiya Janata Party) government in West Bengal is nationalist. So, being a nationalist government, our priority is to prevent anti-national activities in West Bengal. Our first duty is to ensure that Mother India (Bharat Mata) is protected, that no conspiracy is hatched against Mother India on the soil of West Bengal. Our second duty is to restore women's safety. My focus is also to ensure the overall safety of the people in the state," the Chief Minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Adhikari also referred to past instances of frequent communal violence in Murshidabad district during the previous Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government and also said that the current BJP government led by him will not tolerate events like unnecessary blocking of national highways or pelting stones targeting moving trains.

He also said that the current BJP-led state government is working to ensure the basic minimum rights and facilities for the people, like the right to education.

"At the same time, my focus is to ensure that people from all religions can perform their respective religious practices anywhere in the state without facing any kind of hindrances," the Chief Minister added.

He also said that the Gangasagar Mela at Sagar Islands in January next year will be an international event.

He also praised the role played by the Bharat Sevasharam Sangh in social awakening.

He also said that a mass recitation of the Bhagavad Gita would be organised at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground on December 29.

He said that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat would attend the programme, which is expected to draw a large gathering.

"This time Yoga guru Baba Ramdev will also be present on the occasion," the Chief Minister added.