MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) In a significant move to curb Left-Wing Extremism, the Maharashtra Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Tuesday approved cash rewards for individuals providing credible information on weapons previously looted by Naxals from security forces.

​Cash prizes ranging up to Rs 1.5 lakh have been structured depending on the type of weapon (automatic, semi-automatic, or other types) and ammunition.​

Financial sanction powers for the rewards have been decentralised across police hierarchies, including the Superintendent of Police (SP) up to Rs 10 lakh; the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Gadchiroli Range, up to Rs 25 lakh; the Special Inspector General of Police (Anti-Naxal Operations), Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh; and the Additional Director General of Police (Special Action), Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore. and Additional Director General of Police (Special Action) Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore.

​With the Central and State governments successfully dismantling the "Red Corridor" and making districts like Gadchiroli and Gondia Naxal-free, focus has turned to tracking down missing weaponry. While existing provisions offered financial aid for arresting Maoists or encouraging surrenders with weapons, there was previously no scheme to reward informants who specifically helped recover weapons looted from security forces during past attacks, said the government release.

​Additionally, the cabinet has greenlit amendments to the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2017 through an ordinance to align it with the National Education Policy (NEP) and modern higher education frameworks. This move is to accommodate reforms under the National Education Policy and changes in the higher education sector.

​

As per the proposed amendments, the Chancellor of the state will now have the authority to remove a Pro-Vice-Chancellor of a university based on the recommendation of the Vice-Chancellor. University construction and development projects will now be executed through the Public Works Department (PWD) under the direct supervision of the Management Council. The Law and Judiciary Department has been empowered to make necessary procedural modifications to the ordinance draft.