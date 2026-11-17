MENAFN - IANS) Begusarai, Nov 17 (IANS) Union Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Giriraj Singh on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav, alleging that neither had the political strength to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the state.

Singh also challenged Akhilesh Yadav to clarify whether the SP would support the construction of a grand temple at Mathura, accusing the party of invoking the "PDA (Pichhde, Dalit and Alpsankhyak)" plank without doing enough for these communities during its tenure in power.

Speaking in Bihar's Begusarai, the Union Minister alleged that the Congress had been unable to accept PM Modi's elevation to the Prime Minister's post and had repeatedly attempted to undermine his leadership.

"Ever since Narendra Modi became the country's Prime Minister, Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party have been unable to tolerate it. Whatever the reason may be - whether because he is the son of a backward-class person or the son of a tea seller. Earlier, the Congress sent senior party leader Mani Shankar Aiyar to Pakistan seeking its help in removing PM Modi. Remember, I am not making this up; it is on record," Singh said.

He also alleged that after this attempt failed, Rahul Gandhi took the lead in criticising the Prime Minister and began attacking India's constitutional institutions and democratic system during his visits abroad.

Turning to Uttar Pradesh politics, Singh claimed that neither Rahul Gandhi nor Akhilesh Yadav could independently challenge the BJP leadership in the state.

"Neither Akhilesh Yadav nor Rahul Gandhi has the strength to fight PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath alone in Uttar Pradesh. Rahul Gandhi will not be able to open his account either in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls. This will continue," he said.

Commenting on Akhilesh Yadav's recent visit to jailed SP leader Azam Khan, Singh alleged that the visit reflected the SP Chief's political anxiety.

He also claimed that Rahul Gandhi might go further in his attempts to reach out to Muslim voters.

Singh then challenged Akhilesh Yadav to clarify his position on the proposed temple at Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura.

"Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath ji is going there, and the BJP has also said so. Will you join them? Has your resolve ended?" he asked.

Questioning the SP's PDA outreach, Singh asked what the party had done for backward classes, Dalits and minorities when it was in power.

He cited housing, toilets, drinking water, cooking gas and free electricity as areas where he claimed the SP had failed to deliver, while accusing it of practising nepotism.

The Union Minister also commented on the controversy surrounding objections to Chhath songs in Maharashtra, drawing a comparison between the festival and the daily practice of offering namaz.

"They can offer namaz, but we celebrate Chhath only once a year, whereas they offer namaz five times a day. So, they should decide that Muslims at railway stations will offer namaz only once a year. We will not tolerate this either," Singh said.

Questioning why objections were being raised against Hindu festivals, the Union Minister added, "Why is there a need to comment on India's culture and Hindu festivals? Why is it wrong when we celebrate them? You offer namaz five times a day. So, you should decide what you want to do."