MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal is on an official visit to Italy from November 17 to 18.

​The visit aims to further strengthen the India–Italy economic partnership, with particular emphasis on expanding bilateral trade, promoting investment, deepening industrial and technological cooperation, and strengthening business-to-business and startup linkages.​

During the visit, Goyal will hold a bilateral meeting with Antonio Tajani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy. He will also co-chair the 23rd Session of the India–Italy Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation (JCEC) and participate in the India–Italy Business and Innovation Forum.​

In addition, the Minister will meet Chief Executive Officers of leading Italian companies and interact with the Indian business delegation. These engagements are expected to provide further impetus to bilateral trade, investment, industrial cooperation and innovation linkages.

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India–Italy relations have gained renewed momentum, culminating in the elevation of bilateral ties to a Special Strategic Partnership during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Italy on 19–20 May 2026. The two countries are implementing the India–Italy Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025–29 and have set a target of increasing annual bilateral trade to €20 billion by 2029.

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The JCEC is the principal institutional mechanism for reviewing and guiding India–Italy economic and commercial cooperation. The 23rd Session will provide an opportunity to review progress in bilateral trade and investment relations and discuss measures to diversify further and expand the bilateral trade basket.

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Discussions will cover automobiles and auto components, industrial machinery, agriculture and food processing, pharmaceuticals and chemicals, renewable energy, aerospace and space, startups and innovation, and connectivity, among other areas of mutual interest.

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A high-level Indian business delegation comprising around 80 business leaders and startups from diverse sectors will participate in the India–Italy Business and Innovation Forum in Rome on 18 November 2026.

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The Forum will feature an interactive session with Italian promotion agencies, namely ICE – Italian Trade Agency, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), SACE and SIMEST, business-to-business meetings, and parallel thematic sessions on Automotive and Automotive Components; Industrial and Agri-food Machinery and Food Processing; Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals; and Renewable Energy and Circular Economy.

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Goyal will interact with the business delegation and address the Forum's Plenary Session alongside Antonio Tajani. He will also meet with Chief Executive Officers of leading Italian companies in sectors such as heavy engineering, aviation services, and clean energy to discuss investment and partnership opportunities in India.

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Italy is India's fourth-largest trading partner in the European Union. During April–August 2026, India's exports to Italy grew by 29.9 per cent to USD 3.92 billion over the corresponding period of the previous year.

India's major exports to Italy include iron and steel and metal products, electrical and electronic equipment, chemicals, and textiles and apparel. In contrast, its major imports include machinery and electrical equipment, chemicals, and metal products.

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