MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Actor Ankur Bhatia, who is awaiting the release of the upcoming war film will be seen together in SKF's much-awaited film 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace', has shared his experience of the challenging schedule in the high altitudes.

In the film, which stars Salman Khan in the lead, he plays a soldier, and his character embodies discipline, courage, and a strong sense of duty. The role also explores the human side of a soldier's life, the sacrifices made, the emotional challenges of being away from home and loved ones, and the delicate balance between duty and family.

Sharing his experience of shooting for the film in Ladakh, he told IANS,“Shooting in Ladakh was quite an experience. The freezing temperatures, high altitude and challenging terrain made things physically demanding, especially during action sequences. I've shot in tough conditions before, but Ladakh comes with its own set of challenges.

The actor further mentioned that amidst the chaos of shoot courtesy the difficult terrain, the camaraderie between the crew really stood out for him.

He shared,“When you're shooting in a remote location, spending so much time together, you naturally develop a strong bond. There was a lot of laughter, conversations, pulling each other's legs and looking out for one another. Working alongside Salman sir was a wonderful experience, and Apoorva and I go back many years, so there's always been a certain comfort and understanding between us. The crew deserves tremendous credit. Moving equipment, setting up shots and working long hours in those conditions is no small task. But everyone pulled together, supported each other and kept things moving. That team spirit made even the toughest days enjoyable”.

“And you can't help but think about the soldiers who live and serve in these regions, away from their families, for months at a time. It really puts things into perspective. For me, beyond the work, it's the friendships, shared experiences and all those moments between takes that made this schedule so memorable”, he added.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films, All India Distribution by Jio Studios and Overseas Distribution by Zee Studios, 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace' is set to release on December 4, 2026.