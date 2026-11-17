Quad Leaders Announce Five Key Outcomes at 7th Summit in Manila City

Manila [Philippines], November 17 (ANI): The Quad leaders on Tuesday announced five key outcomes at the 7th Quad Leaders' Summit in Manila, focusing on economic cooperation, counterterrorism, maritime surveillance, cable connectivity and cybersecurity, while announcing that India will host the inaugural Quad Business Leaders' Forum in Mumbai in 2027.

The summit was attended by PM Modi, US President Donald Trump, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae, who reaffirmed their commitment to a free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific. According to the joint press release and the MEA post on X issued after the summit, the five outcomes include the Quad Business Leaders' Forum, counterterrorism cooperation, Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Collaboration, Quad Partnership for Cable Connectivity and Resilience, and enhanced Quad Cyber Cooperation.

In his remarks, PM Modi emphasised the importance of translating strategic cooperation into commercial partnerships, highlighting the potential for cooperation in critical minerals and manufacturing. The leaders also expressed grave concerns about economic coercion and committed to securing critical supply chains, protecting freedom of navigation, and driving growth through emerging technologies.