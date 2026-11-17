PM Modi Unveils Regional Initiatives at ASEAN and East Asia Summits

Manila [Philippines], November 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday capped a high-stakes day of multilateral diplomacy in Manila by unveiling more than a dozen regional initiatives spanning maritime security, cyber forensics, space, nuclear energy, and free e-visas for ASEAN tourists, anchoring India's Indo-Pacific outreach around "peace, prosperity and predictability" across both the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit (EAS).

Addressing regional leaders at the invitation of Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., whose country holds the ASEAN Chair for 2026 under the theme 'Navigating Our Future, Together', the Prime Minister emphasised that the future of the Indo-Pacific hinges on "cooperation, and not competition" and reaffirmed that ASEAN unity and centrality lie at the core of India's Act East Policy.

Strategic Collaboration and Future Aspirations

Hosted by the Philippines as ASEAN Chair for 2026, the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit offered a strategic forum for leaders to review progress in implementing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including the ASEAN-India Plan of Action for 2026–2030, and map out future avenues of collaboration. At the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit, PM Modi called for elevating the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership as both sides observe 2026 as the ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation and prepare to mark 35 years of dialogue ties and five years of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2027. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, he noted that "ASEAN Community Vision 2045 and Viksit Bharat 2047 will help meet the shared aspirations of people of India and ASEAN," and urged both sides not merely to consume technologies, "but should co-create them and work together to skill our people".

Proposals for Deeper Cooperation

To deepen collaboration across strategic, economic, and people-to-people pillars, PM Modi put forward nine concrete proposals at the ASEAN-India Summit. These included a long-term ASEAN-India Maritime Cooperation Plan covering connectivity, scientific research, disaster management, Coast Guard cooperation, maritime domain awareness, and seafarers' security, alongside a Joint Cyber Forensics Training Program for regional capacity building to combat cyber fraud and online scams. He further proposed ASEAN-India Nuclear Energy Technical Exchanges to promote affordable nuclear energy, an ASEAN-India Space Hackathon to harness space technology for agriculture and resource management, and a joint mechanism on mining and critical minerals to build strong supply chains. Rounding out these proposals, he announced an ASEAN-India Youth Connect initiative featuring a Youth Summit, Young Parliamentarian Exchanges, and Start-up Hackathons to empower youth, enhanced scholarships for ASEAN students at Nalanda University, an ASEAN-India Creative Partnership Pavilion at WAVES 2027 to boost collaboration in films, gaming, music, and animation, and free e-visas for tourists from ASEAN countries.

Disaster Management and East Asia Summit Initiatives

During the summit, leaders also adopted the ASEAN-India Joint Statement on Cooperation in Disaster Management. According to the MEA, the joint statement outlines measures to deepen collaboration across the entire disaster management cycle, covering prevention, preparedness, response, and recovery-as both sides recognised their shared exposure to natural hazards like earthquakes, tsunamis, floods, cyclones, extreme heat, and landslides. Earlier in the day at the 21st East Asia Summit, PM Modi underscored that "what the world needs most today is peace, stability and predictability," calling the spirit of dialogue, mutual respect, and cooperation the cornerstone of India's foreign policy. Stressing that safeguarding sea lanes is a shared responsibility because "our seas are the lifelines of our shared prosperity," he unveiled four major regional initiatives to give fresh momentum to cooperation. These featured the Seafarers' Safety Initiative, the EAS Cyber Crime Conference, the EAS Maritime Heritage Festival in Lothal, and the EAS University Conclave in Nalanda.

Concluding his summit engagements, PM Modi thanked President Marcos for hosting the gatherings and extended his best wishes to the Prime Minister of Singapore as the incoming ASEAN Chair.