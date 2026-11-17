Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi Attacks Rahul Gandhi Over CJP Agitation

Months after the Congress snapped ties with his party in Assam, Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, accusing the Congress of weakening the CJP agitation through "parallel protests" and warning that the Opposition cannot unseat the government in 2029 without backing an independent mass movement.

In a strongly worded two-page letter to Gandhi, Gogoi described the CJP agitation as "the single most powerful and effective people's movement capable of shaking this dictatorship" since 2014, claiming it had awakened the youth within five months where traditional opposition politics had failed for 12 years.