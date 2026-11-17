MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments on the US-Iran war that started on February 28]

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched an initiative to promote“greater coordination” among nations to protect seafarers amid growing concerns over attacks on commercial vessels, including oil tankers, in the Strait of Hormuz.

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Modi, who attended the East Asia Summit as part of the ASEAN Summit in Manila, the Philippines, called for ensuring the safety and security of commercial ships and seafarers amid continued attacks on international waterways. He also announced a Seafarers' Safety Initiative, among several other initiatives.

“Our seas are the lifeline of our shared prosperity. Ensuring their security and freedom of navigation is our responsibility," Modi said.

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"Toward this end, we are launching a Seafarers' Safety Initiative, which will enhance cooperation in joint training and emergency response," he said.

The East Asia Summit is the premier regional forum in the Asia-Pacific for discussions on security and defence issues. Established in 2005, it has played a key role in shaping the strategic, geopolitical and economic landscape of East Asia.

The Philippines is also hosting the annual summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the first in-person Quad summit since 2024, when the meeting was hosted by then US President Joe Biden. The Quad comprises India, the United States, Japan and Australia.

India is the world's second-largest supplier of seafarers, with more than 310,000 sailors working in global shipping fleets, according to Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

However, the ongoing regional tensions have disrupted merchant shipping across the Arabian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz - a key shipping route - since the US-Israel war with Iran began on February 28, putting seafarers' lives at risk.

Indian sailors work on foreign-owned and foreign-flagged ships, and the war has left them exposed to repeated attacks while also disrupting their lives, as the closure and restriction of key shipping routes have meant they are stranded at ports and accommodations, some without salaries or passports.

Indian sailors killed

At least 11 Indian seafarers have been killed since the US, in a joint military operation with Israeli forces, launched hundreds of strikes on Iran since February 28, targeting its military infrastructure, air defences, naval vessels and leadership. The strikes killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and dozens of senior officials.

A 21-year-old Indian sailor was killed earlier this month after an Indian-flagged cargo ship came under attack by an unidentified aerial object while navigating off the Omani coast.

Three Indian sailors were also killed in a US strike on a tanker in the Gulf of Oman in June. The Palau-flagged MT Settebello had 24 Indian crew members on board.

India's foreign ministry had condemned the attack on the vessel and summoned the US chargé d'affaires, Jason Meeks, to deliver a demarche (diplomatic protest) over the strike.

Nearly 4,000 Indian seafarers have been repatriated from the Gulf region amid the regional tensions, while at least 139 Indian sailors were still stranded in the Strait of Hormuz as of October 8, according to Shipping Secretary Vijay Kumar.

Last week, New Delhi issued an emergency certificate to Akshay Harish, another sailor from Kerala, to facilitate his return to India. He remains stranded at Iran's Chabahar Port after losing his passport and other documents.

Two more Indian seafarers are stranded at the Bushehr port in Iran, while six Indian sailors have also been stranded at Karachi Port in Pakistan for more than six months, with their return held up by a dispute between the vessel's owner and its employees.

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