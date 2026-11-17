MENAFN - Khaleej Times) It watches the streets, helps spot wanted people and vehicles, and monitors the officer behind the wheel. Dubai Police's latest UAE-made Ghiath patrol brings artificial intelligence and surveillance technology into officers' daily work on the road.

Inside the vehicle, cameras also monitor detainees seated in the rear, while reporting systems help identify the patrol nearest an incident.

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Speaking to Khaleej Times at the World Police Summit at Dubai World Trade Centre on Monday, November 16, First Lieutenant Engineer Saif Al Matroushi, Head of the Innovative Engineering Section, explained how the vehicle combines these capabilities with the equipment officers need on duty.

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“This is the Ghiath patrol, the latest version we have added to the Dubai Police fleet through a partnership between Dubai Police and BYD,” he said.

“The patrol is equipped with artificial intelligence systems, surveillance cameras and all the security equipment a police officer needs for daily duties.”

A view in every direction

The patrol's external cameras provide a 360-degree view, helping officers monitor the surrounding area and detect wanted individuals and vehicles.

“The external cameras provide a 360-degree view and detect wanted people and wanted vehicles,” Al Matroushi said.

The cameras inside serve a different purpose. One monitors the driving officer's behaviour, helping ensure readiness for duty. Another watches the detainee being transported in the rear.

“Inside, cameras monitor the patrol driver's behaviour to ensure readiness for duty. There is also a camera in the rear to monitor the person detained inside the patrol,” he explained.

The setup lets monitoring continue across different parts of an assignment, from observing the streets during a patrol to keeping watch inside the vehicle while transporting a detainee.

Finding the closest patrol

Beyond its cameras, Ghiath is equipped with systems that support receiving incident reports and identifying the patrol closest to the reported location.

“The patrol is equipped with everything its officers need, from systems for receiving reports to easily identifying the patrol nearest to an incident,” Al Matroushi said.

The vehicle also carries policing and response equipment, bringing the tools required for daily assignments together with its surveillance and reporting systems.

“All the policing and response equipment needed is available in the patrol,” he said.“It is a comprehensive, fully integrated patrol for its users.”

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