MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 17 (Petra) --Jordan–EU Investment Conference is a "strategic" opportunity and a "pivotal" platform to strengthen economic cooperation between Jordan and the European Union, said Mousa Wakileh, chairman of Ad-Dulayl Industrial Park & Real Estate Co. (Ad-Dulayl Development Zone).

In a statement Tuesday, Wakileh said the event brings together investors, decision-makers and development zone developers to discuss investment opportunities directly, adding that participants can also agree on practical steps and timelines to follow up after concluding activities.

He said such direct meetings allow European companies to assess potential for quality industrial projects in Jordan, which would also open wide prospects for Jordanian manufacturers to form effective partnerships in production, supply and the transfer of technical expertise.

Wakileh said the company has more than 31 years of experience in industrial investment inside Ad-Dulayl Development Zone, as its Phase 3 expansion stands out as an "ideal" opportunity to attract new investments that would build on success of the garment and textile sector and broaden the local supplier base in supporting industries and logistics services.

He said such partnerships "effectively" raise local value added, support national exports and create new jobs for people in the area.

Also noting vital role of development zones, he said these areas provide all the data and information for investors, which should continue open dialogue until each project's requirements take shape and its potential for efficient implementation in Jordan's business environment becomes clear.

//Petra// NQ