MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 17 (Petra) -- Jordan on Tuesday condemned continued Iranian attacks on Bahrain, which are a flagrant violation of its sovereignty, a threat to its security, stability, and territorial integrity, and a dangerous escalation.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs said the attacks constituted a blatant breach of international law and the United Nations Charter.

The ministry affirmed Jordan's "full" solidarity with Bahrain and support for all Manama's measures taken to protect its sovereignty, security, and the safety of its citizens and residents.

//Petra// AO