MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the announcement was made during the 17th meeting of the program's Steering Committee, attended by representatives of the Finance Ministry, the State Customs Service, the EU Delegation to Ukraine and international partners, the State Customs Service's press office reported.

The list of required IT systems was drawn up by the European Commission's Directorate-General for Taxation and Customs Union (DG TAXUD). The systems will be developed in line with the State Customs Service's Digitalization Strategy approved by the Finance Ministry in July 2026.

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Three systems have been designated as priorities for 2027: the National Export Control System, the National Import Control System and the National Entry Control System. Technical requirements for the related customs clearance IT components were approved on October 2.

Plans for 2027 also include drafting implementing legislation for Ukraine's new Customs Code, which is based on the Union Customs Code (UCC), and developing a customs declarations portal with support from the EU4PFM program.

The IT systems and accompanying implementing legislation are required for the new Customs Code to enter into force. The bill is currently awaiting a second reading in the Verkhovna Rada.

As reported, Ukraine transitioned to Phase 6 of the New Computerized Transit System (NCTS) in June 2026. The system is used for the electronic processing and control of transit movements and is a key element of Ukraine's integration into the EU customs framework.