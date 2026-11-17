Ahlam Chemlali is a Postdoctoral Researcher and Co-Director of the Centre for Coercion and Accountability (CECA) at Aalborg University. Her research examines borders, violence, transit, and migration governance across North Africa and the Mediterranean, including the political, social and human consequences of European border externalization policies.

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