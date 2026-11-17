MENAFN - The Conversation) What you eat when you're tired and hungry might come down to what's open on the way home and what you can afford. Both appetite and access to food shape decisions that can look, from the outside, like simple matters of choice.

The World Health Organization describes obesity as a chronic disease shaped by the interaction between biology and the conditions people live in. In my new book, Obesity: Life Beyond the GLP-1 Injection, I look at what shapes body weight and what that means for treatment and prevention. Here are five findings that informed the book.

1. Losing weight can make you hungrier

In one study, adults who lost weight on a very low-calorie diet still reported feeling hungrier a year after the diet ended than they had before it began. Their levels of leptin, a hormone that helps tell the brain how much energy the body has stored, were still lower than before the diet.

A lighter body takes less energy to maintain and move. A review of studies found that energy use can sometimes fall even further than you'd expect for a person's new weight. This extra drop tended to be smaller in better-designed studies and could fade once weight stabilised.

That leaves some people trying to manage stronger feelings of hunger at a time when their bodies need fewer calories. It helps explain why keeping weight off can be difficult even when someone is still making a deliberate effort.

2. Genes influence appetite

Some of the differences in body weight between people come from the genes they inherit. In rare cases, a change in a single gene can cause severe obesity in early childhood. More often, many genetic differences each contribute a little. Studies of both patterns point to the parts of the brain involved in appetite, which helps explain why some people may feel full sooner than others.

In a Norwegian study, researchers used DNA to group people by their inherited tendency to have a higher body mass index, or BMI, a measure of weight relative to height. Over several decades, average BMI rose across the groups, with a bigger rise among those with the strongest genetic tendency.

The rise across groups points to changes in the conditions people lived in. The bigger rise in some groups suggests that the same changes can affect people differently.

3. Sleeping less can make you eat more

A review of experiments found that people tended to eat more when their sleep was cut short. There was much less evidence that cutting sleep changed how many calories they burned.

Researchers then tested what happened when people who usually slept less than six and a half hours a night got more sleep. In a two-week trial of 80 adults with overweight, one group received advice tailored to their sleep habits and the other kept its usual routine.

Those given advice slept about an hour longer and took in about 270 fewer calories a day, on average, compared with the other group. Both groups were free to choose what they ate. Whether the difference in calorie intake lasts is still unclear, and keeping regular sleep hours can be difficult for people who work nights or care for someone.

4. Semaglutide can lower the risk of serious heart problems and stroke

Semaglutide mimics GLP-1, a hormone that helps regulate appetite. The medicine can help people feel fuller and less hungry.

In a large trial of adults with existing heart or circulation problems and overweight or obesity, none of whom had diabetes, researchers compared semaglutide with a placebo, an injection with no active drug. Over an average of just over three years, 65 in every 1,000 people on semaglutide died from cardiovascular causes or had a non-fatal heart attack or stroke, compared with 80 in every 1,000 on the placebo. About 17 in every 100 people taking semaglutide stopped because of side effects, compared with eight in every 100 taking the placebo.

A separate study followed people for a year after their semaglutide and lifestyle support ended. On average, they regained about two-thirds of the weight they had lost. People who stop taking the medicine may still need support to manage their weight.

5. Food policy can change what's on offer

In a hospital study, the same 20 adults spent two weeks on a diet high in ultra-processed foods and two weeks on a diet based on unprocessed foods. They could eat as much or as little as they wanted. They ate about 500 more calories a day on the ultra-processed diet and ate those meals faster. Eating speed is one possible explanation for the difference, and the study shows how much the food on offer can affect what people eat even when they decide their own portions.

The UK's soft drinks levy gave manufacturers a reason to change their recipes: using less sugar could reduce or avoid the charge. An analysis of English school measurements found that after the levy came into effect, there were about 16 fewer cases of obesity per 1,000 girls aged 10 and 11 than researchers would have expected if earlier trends had continued. Researchers found no overall reduction among boys of the same age or among children aged four and five. But other changes around the same time could have contributed to the result.

People living with obesity need access to effective treatment and long-term support. Governments can also help prevent obesity by changing how foods are made and marketed and by making nutritious food more affordable in the places people already shop.