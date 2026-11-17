Futures Tumble Tuesday
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Futures tracking Canada's blue-chip stocks fell on Tuesday, mirroring a downbeat mood across global markets ahead of chip bellwether Nvidia's first earnings report since Jensen Huang's exit.
The TSX stumbled 838.77 points, or 1.1%, to close Monday to 35,722.13.
Futures for the TSX were down 0.4% Tuesday.
The Canadian dollar eked up 0.02 cents to 69.97 cents U.S.
Huang's resignation as CEO after reports of an affair with a suspected Chinese spy has pressured technology shares from Tokyo to New York for over a week, following which Washington said it would further restrict China's access to advanced AI chips from companies.
Prime Minister Mark Carney's office said China will cut tariffs on more Canadian exports including pork and seafood.
On the economic slate, CREA MLS sales edged up 0.3% on a month-over-month basis in October.
In October, housing starts fell to 244,600 from 250,100 in the prior-year quarter.
Statistics Canada reported non-resident investors acquired $19.5 billion of Canadian securities in September 2026, mainly short-term debt instruments. Meanwhile, Canadian investors increased their holdings of foreign securities by $13.5 billion, mainly through purchases of foreign bonds.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange plunged 21.55 points, or 2.7%, Monday to 776.91.
ON WALLSTREET
U.S. stock futures were mixed Tuesday, as traders weighed the latest corporate earnings reports and awaited new quarterly figures from Nvidia.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials slid 296 points, or 0.6%, early Tuesday, to 51,374.
Futures for the S&P 500 were unchanged to 7,439.
Futures for the NASDAQ Composite hiked 112.75 points, or 0.4%, at 27,396.
The 30-stock Dow on Monday slid more than 700 points, or 1.4%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.9%. The tech-heavy NASDAQ Composite dropped 2.5%, its biggest one-day decline since Nov. 5.
Home Depot dropped nearly 2% after the retailer announced a new CEO would take over next week, weighing on the Dow. That overshadowed better-than-expected quarterly results. Disney shares also gave back an earlier gain to trade 1% lower.
Those moves come as investors brace for Nvidia's quarterly report, due Tuesday after the bell.
Nvidia has been tumbling since last week. Jensen Huang resigned from the CEO post Thursday after reports emerged that he had multiple affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy.
Further, the chipmaker's board of directors is not considering bringing Huang back as CEO, according to sources. The stock has dropped almost 24% this month, putting it on pace for its biggest monthly decline since April 2022 - when it plunged 32%.
Investors will pore through a slew of economic data on Tuesday as well, including October retail sales and import prices. On the earnings front, Disney and Home Depot are set to report before the opening bell.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slid 1.3% Tuesday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng decreased 1%.
Oil prices grabbed 65 cents to $86.37 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices gained $10.90 to $3,863.90 U.S an ounce.
Futures tracking Canada's blue-chip stocks fell on Tuesday, mirroring a downbeat mood across global markets ahead of chip bellwether Nvidia's first earnings report since Jensen Huang's exit.
The TSX stumbled 838.77 points, or 1.1%, to close Monday to 35,722.13.
Futures for the TSX were down 0.4% Tuesday.
The Canadian dollar eked up 0.02 cents to 69.97 cents U.S.
Huang's resignation as CEO after reports of an affair with a suspected Chinese spy has pressured technology shares from Tokyo to New York for over a week, following which Washington said it would further restrict China's access to advanced AI chips from companies.
Prime Minister Mark Carney's office said China will cut tariffs on more Canadian exports including pork and seafood.
On the economic slate, CREA MLS sales edged up 0.3% on a month-over-month basis in October.
In October, housing starts fell to 244,600 from 250,100 in the prior-year quarter.
Statistics Canada reported non-resident investors acquired $19.5 billion of Canadian securities in September 2026, mainly short-term debt instruments. Meanwhile, Canadian investors increased their holdings of foreign securities by $13.5 billion, mainly through purchases of foreign bonds.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange plunged 21.55 points, or 2.7%, Monday to 776.91.
ON WALLSTREET
U.S. stock futures were mixed Tuesday, as traders weighed the latest corporate earnings reports and awaited new quarterly figures from Nvidia.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials slid 296 points, or 0.6%, early Tuesday, to 51,374.
Futures for the S&P 500 were unchanged to 7,439.
Futures for the NASDAQ Composite hiked 112.75 points, or 0.4%, at 27,396.
The 30-stock Dow on Monday slid more than 700 points, or 1.4%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.9%. The tech-heavy NASDAQ Composite dropped 2.5%, its biggest one-day decline since Nov. 5.
Home Depot dropped nearly 2% after the retailer announced a new CEO would take over next week, weighing on the Dow. That overshadowed better-than-expected quarterly results. Disney shares also gave back an earlier gain to trade 1% lower.
Those moves come as investors brace for Nvidia's quarterly report, due Tuesday after the bell.
Nvidia has been tumbling since last week. Jensen Huang resigned from the CEO post Thursday after reports emerged that he had multiple affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy.
Further, the chipmaker's board of directors is not considering bringing Huang back as CEO, according to sources. The stock has dropped almost 24% this month, putting it on pace for its biggest monthly decline since April 2022 - when it plunged 32%.
Investors will pore through a slew of economic data on Tuesday as well, including October retail sales and import prices. On the earnings front, Disney and Home Depot are set to report before the opening bell.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slid 1.3% Tuesday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng decreased 1%.
Oil prices grabbed 65 cents to $86.37 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices gained $10.90 to $3,863.90 U.S an ounce.
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